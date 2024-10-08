Ecology invests $53.5 million to help rivers and streams

OLYMPIA –

Communities throughout Washington will soon be offered grant funds to support projects that protect rivers and improve streamflows. The Washington Department of Ecology will invest up to $53.5 million for 25 high-priority projects in watersheds across the state.

This will be the largest round of grants yet funded through the streamflow restoration law passed by the Legislature in 2018. The grants support projects that increase water storage capacity and improve fish habitat, and also help to acquire water rights and improve water management and infrastructure.

State and local agencies, Tribal governments, and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for the grants.

Some projects selected for funding this year include:

Restoring streamflows after wildfire in Okanogan and Methow watersheds , Methow Salmon Recovery Foundation – $1,186,233 to restore streamflow and floodplain connection in degraded stream channels impacted by fire in the Okanogan and Methow river watersheds.

West Fork Hoquiam River dam removal and streamflow restoration , City of Hoquiam – $735,000 to complete the final design and permitting to remove the West Fork Hoquiam River Dam and restore the stream.

Manatash Creek flow restoration, Kittitas Reclamation District – $5 million to enclose a portion of the reclamation district’s South Branch Irrigation Canal to eliminate water loss and use the saved water to supplement streamflows on Manastash Creek to improve salmonid habitat.

A complete list of applicants and funded projects is available online.