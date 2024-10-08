Submit Release
CBPS Informational webinar for multifamily and nonprofit building owners

The Clean Buildings team is offering an informational webinar for multifamily and nonprofit building owners who must comply with the Clean Buildings Performance Standards. During this webinar, we will:

  • Outline the Tier 2 compliance requirements
  • Provide information on how building owners can begin to prepare for compliance
  • Share funding opportunities available

We will also be joined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), who will share information about their free energy and water benchmarking services for HUD-assisted properties. There will also be an opportunity for Q&A at the end.

Registration is required.

