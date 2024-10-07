VISN 8 Facility Operational Updates – Hurricane Milton

Orlando VA Healthcare System FULLY OPERATIONAL on Monday, Oct. 7 and Tuesday, Oct 8 West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System FULLY OPERATIONAL on Monday, Oct. 7 and Tuesday, Oct 8 Miami VA Healthcare System FULLY OPERATIONAL on Monday, Oct. 7 and Tuesday, Oct 8 Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Florida VBA offices are closed for in-person assistance until Friday, Oct. 11.

They are available for virtual assistance. Veterans can schedule virtual appointments for disability compensation claims and appeals at https://va.my.site.com/VAVERA/s/. VA Prescriptions: The VA Emergency Prescription Refill Program has been activated for the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, Tampa VA Healthcare System, Orlando VA Healthcare System and North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System. Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances.

The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at: 1-866-265-0124, option 1. The line operates Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. EST, and Saturday – Sunday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST. As a reminder, the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7/365 for virtual care and tele-emergency care and support to Veterans enrolled for VA Health Care in Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, 1-877-741-3400. Visit https://department.va.gov/integrated-service-networks/visn-08/ (under highlights), for more information. Visit Hurricane Milton | Florida Disaster for information on sandbags, evacuation zones, evacuation orders, county emergency management sites, and more. This site will be updated as additional information becomes available.