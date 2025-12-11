Governor Ron DeSantis’ Floridians First Budget Provides Vital Funding to Florida’s Veterans

December 11, 2025

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Floridians First Budget for Fiscal Year 2026-27 provides the nation’s highest premier services and support to the state’s Veterans, their families and survivors through the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA). ‎

FDVA is ‎a ‎constitutionally chartered ‎department ‎responsible for serving the Nation’s ‎estimated second largest Veteran ‎‎population. ‎Operating as the premier point of entry for Florida’s nearly 1.4 million Veterans, FDVA ‎‎operates a ‎‎network of State Veterans’ Homes and ‎provides statewide outreach to connect ‎‎Veterans ‎‎with earned services, benefits ‎and support. ‎

“We are the premier destination for our nation’s Veterans and their families, thanks to the powerful leadership and bold advocacy of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis,” ‎said retired Marine ‎Corps Major General James ‎S. Hartsell, Executive ‎Director of ‎the ‎Florida Department of ‎Veterans’ Affairs. “As a Navy Veteran, Governor DeSantis provides a clear vision and effort to ensure Florida remains a national leader in honoring and supporting our Veterans. Working ‎together toward a positive future for Florida Veterans and their families, ‎Florida continues ‎to be the most Veteran friendly and sought after state in ‎the Nation.‎”

The Governor’s Budget invests $8.6 million for maintenance and repairs necessary to provide FDVA’s State Veterans’ Home residents with a safe, compassionate state-of-the-art facility that meets their needs.

The budget invests $3.1 million in cybersecurity, and hardware and software infrastructure updates, to support FDVA’s round-the-clock operations.

The budget also invests $2.3 million to support enhancing safe and secure medication management for residents in its State Veterans’ Homes.