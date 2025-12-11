Governor Ron DeSantis’ Floridians First Budget Provides Vital Funding to Florida’s Veterans
December 11, 2025
TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Floridians First Budget for Fiscal Year 2026-27 provides the nation’s highest premier services and support to the state’s Veterans, their families and survivors through the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA).
FDVA is a constitutionally chartered department responsible for serving the Nation’s estimated second largest Veteran population. Operating as the premier point of entry for Florida’s nearly 1.4 million Veterans, FDVA operates a network of State Veterans’ Homes and provides statewide outreach to connect Veterans with earned services, benefits and support.
“We are the premier destination for our nation’s Veterans and their families, thanks to the powerful leadership and bold advocacy of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis,” said retired Marine Corps Major General James S. Hartsell, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “As a Navy Veteran, Governor DeSantis provides a clear vision and effort to ensure Florida remains a national leader in honoring and supporting our Veterans. Working together toward a positive future for Florida Veterans and their families, Florida continues to be the most Veteran friendly and sought after state in the Nation.”
The Governor’s Budget invests $8.6 million for maintenance and repairs necessary to provide FDVA’s State Veterans’ Home residents with a safe, compassionate state-of-the-art facility that meets their needs.
The budget invests $3.1 million in cybersecurity, and hardware and software infrastructure updates, to support FDVA’s round-the-clock operations.
The budget also invests $2.3 million to support enhancing safe and secure medication management for residents in its State Veterans’ Homes.
