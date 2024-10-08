Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,634 in the last 365 days.

UNITAR NYO - 2024 QCPR Training Series Module 4

03 October 2024, New York, United States – This module, titled “Looking Forward to the 2024 QCPR,” was conducted on Wednesday, 02 October 2024, at UNHQ and via video conference. With over 130 participants, the session delved into critical aspects of the funding for UN operational activities for development and financing the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In this final module of the UNITAR QCPR training series, presenters provided a recap of previous modules and key takeaways to delegates, with actionable insights for their 2024 QCPR preparations. Delegates were briefed on the QCPR Monitoring Framework as well as status updates on QCPR implementation and evaluation evidence by the System-Wide Evaluation Office. Finally, delegates received an update on the 2024 QCPR process and the next steps to guide their preparations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UNITAR NYO - 2024 QCPR Training Series Module 4

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more