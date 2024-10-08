UNITAR NYO - 2024 QCPR Training Series Module 4

03 October 2024, New York, United States – This module, titled “Looking Forward to the 2024 QCPR,” was conducted on Wednesday, 02 October 2024, at UNHQ and via video conference. With over 130 participants, the session delved into critical aspects of the funding for UN operational activities for development and financing the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In this final module of the UNITAR QCPR training series, presenters provided a recap of previous modules and key takeaways to delegates, with actionable insights for their 2024 QCPR preparations. Delegates were briefed on the QCPR Monitoring Framework as well as status updates on QCPR implementation and evaluation evidence by the System-Wide Evaluation Office. Finally, delegates received an update on the 2024 QCPR process and the next steps to guide their preparations.

