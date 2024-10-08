New Navy Medicine command to enhance expeditionary medical training, readiness

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. -- Navy Medicine celebrated a pivotal moment in its expeditionary mission with the official establishment of a new command and renamed Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute (NEMTI) to the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC) during a ceremony at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 4.

The command establishment signified a strategic shift in Navy Medicine’s approach to combat trauma readiness and operational medical support.

“This transformation represents more than a change in name; it marks the continued evolution of Navy Medicine’s mission to support the warfighter, strengthen our operational capabilities, and provide unmatched medical expertise both in garrison and in forward-deployed locations,” said Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) commander.

The ceremony also marked NEMWDC’s organizational realignment from Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) to NMFP as an echelon 4 command, gaining more resources, capacity, and a broader and more dynamic role in bolstering Navy Medicine’s ability to support the warfighters.

NEMWDC will serve as a center of excellence for unit level training for medical capabilities, enhancing combat trauma skills and certifying expeditionary medical platforms for future operations. This new command aligns with Navy Medicine’s “North Star,” ensuring that by 2027, the force will deliver trained and certified medical units capable of supporting the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in any environment.

“The impact of this change will resonate across Navy Medicine and serve to amplify our role in ensuring that medical forces are ready and fully equipped to support any mission, anytime, anywhere,” Valdes said.

Capt. Kevin Bailey, the first commanding officer of NEMWDC, reflected on the journey that led to the establishment of the new command, noting that the foundation laid by NEMTI will guide NEMWDC’s efforts as it prepares expeditionary medical teams for future fight.

“NEMWDC is truly a unique gem in Navy Medicine,” Bailey said. “This command is at the focal point for unit-level training leading to basic phase certification of Expeditionary Medicine (EXMED).”

Capt. Bailey also shared his vision for integrating innovative technologies like health informatics and virtual reality into the training pipeline, ensuring that NEMWDC remains at the forefront of medical readiness.

As NEMWDC evolves, it will focus on training medical personnel to deliver seamless care from Role 1 to Role 3 medical units, ensuring lifesaving support from the frontlines to more advanced medical facilities. This strategic realignment is expected to amplify Navy Medicine’s role in supporting warfighters in the most challenging environments.

For Cmdr. Damian Storz, who transitioned from officer in charge of NEMTI to NEMWDC’s executive officer, the day marked the culmination of years of hard work and collaboration.

“Our team’s dedication and our collaboration with leadership were key to overcoming challenges and setting the stage for this transition,” Storz said, noting that NEMWDC is well positioned to ensure medical units are ready for deployment.

The ceremony also honored the long history of NEMTI, which has been at the forefront of expeditionary medical training since its establishment.

“NEMTI’s impact has reached far and wide, ensuring operational success, whether it’s preparing medical teams for the frontlines or equipping them with the skills to operate in humanitarian or disaster scenarios,” Valdes said.

The event concluded with a message of gratitude to the NEMWDC staff for their tireless dedication.

“To the Sailors of the newly designated Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center, I look forward to serving you as your commanding officer,” Bailey said.

Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) provides oversight for 11 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC), on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that train, man, and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities. Globally, NMFP oversees eight research laboratories that deliver research expertise in support of warfighter health and readiness. Additionally, NMFP manages the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC), which plays a critical role in preparing medical teams for expeditionary and operational environments.