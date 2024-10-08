Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Chief of Naval Staff of Nigeria Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla

Chief of Naval Operations Spokesperson Cmdr. Desiree Frame provided the following readout:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met Chief of Naval Staff of Nigeria Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla for a formal bilateral engagement during the 14th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium in Venice, Italy, today.

The two leaders discussed their enduring partnership, how U.S Navy ship visits and collaboration demonstrate their shared commitment to security and stability in the region, and opportunities to increase maritime cooperation and counter piracy efforts in the Gulf of Guinea.

Franchetti thanked Ogalla for Nigeria’s leadership in promoting maritime cooperation during exercises such as Obangame Express.

The CNO also discussed her recently-released strategic guidance: the Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy, and ways to advance their shared interests, specifically with an increased focus on Maritime Operations Centers and the use of Robotic and Autonomous Systems to enhance maritime domain awareness.

The United States and Nigeria are strong partners committed to fostering regional stability and enhancing collective security efforts.