Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Chief of the Italian Navy Adm. Enrico Credendino

Chief of Naval Operations Spokesperson Cmdr. Desiree Frame provided the following readout:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Chief of the Italian Navy Adm. Enrico Credendino for a formal bilateral engagement during the 14th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium (TRSS) in Venice, Italy, today.

The two leaders discussed strengthening their naval partnership through increased interoperability, ongoing security cooperation in the Middle East, European and Pacific theaters, and the importance of the NATO alliance.

Franchetti thanked Credendino for hosting TRSS, for their robust participation in the latest BALTOPS exercise, and their steadfast commitment to many U.S. Navy and Marina Militare operations around the globe, most recently during the USS Abrahm Lincoln Carrier and the ITS Cavour Carrier Strike Groups’ first-ever bilateral Multi-Large Deck Event.

Italy is a key NATO ally, leader for global security and shares a long-standing and vital partnership with the United States. Franchetti last met Credendino in January 2024 during the Paris Naval Conference.