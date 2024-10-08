Three Destinations to Visit for New Wine and Wellness Experiences This Fall

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three hotels and destinations across Europe—W Algarve in Southern Portugal, Sky Lagoon in Iceland and Cape of Senses in Northern Italy—have launched new experiences for travelers this fall in response to the rising trend of blending wellness experiences with wine tourism.Offering visitors new opportunities to focus on their well-being while savoring new wine flavors, the pairing of wine and wellness is gaining popularity across Europe. Travelers can now participate in this rising trend with the following experiences:Available until December, W Algarve has launched their four-day Wine and Wellness experience , where guests will be able to relax while exploring the destination’s flavors through their wine. Perched on the iconic seaside cliffs of southern Portugal, W Algarve, is the region's first luxury lifestyle hotel where travelers can try local Portuguese wine. The Algarve region boasts over 30 wineries and vineyards, providing a variety of flavors for wine enthusiasts to try something new.On the first day, guests are welcomed with a bottle of wine in their rooms upon arrival before attending a mixology masterclass at the W Lounge, where they will learn to create cocktails using local flavors and sample local Southern Portuguese bites. The next day, guests will wake up with a morning activity at the property’s fitness center, FIT, or on their outdoor space, AIR, followed by a 90-minute massage at the AWAY Spa to clear their minds for the rest of the trip. The day will conclude with a wine tasting of various Portuguese wines and dinner at Vino by Paper Moon. The experience concludes with a relaxing cliff walk from Castelo Beach to São Rafael Beach and a sunset aperitivo at Balbina Beach. During their stay, guests also visit the Quinta dos Santos Winery to try more local wine and enjoy dinner while overlooking the Portuguese vineyards.Sky Lagoon, a geothermal lagoon located just outside of Reykjavík, allows visitors to enjoy Icelandic wine and experience local wellness overlooking views of the North Atlantic. Their new wellness ritual Skjól, meaning 'shelter' or 'protection,' is an expansion of the Turf House, a new facility providing an authentic experience that honors Icelandic culture. The first step, Laug, begins in the 230-foot infinity-edge lagoon. During their visit, guests can enjoy a drink at the Gelmir Bar , where they can sip on local Icelandic wines including Monalto Rosé. The ability to carry drinks throughout the lagoon encourages a leisurely and immersive tasting experience, allowing visitors to appreciate each wine while surrounded by Iceland's nature. After enjoying Laug, guests will experience the remaining steps of the Skjól Ritual and explore the expanded Turf House in Ylur, Súld, Mŷkt, and Gufa, which further deepens their connection to Icelandic bathing culture.Bardolino, located around Lake Garda in Northern Italy, is the homeland of numerous high-quality wines. Nestled in the heart of the region, Cape of Senses, a luxury hideaway overlooking Lake Garda, is hosting their first Senses Retreat from November 6-10, focusing on the idea of "sensehacking" and aiming to boost mindfulness and personal growth. During the experience, travelers staying on property may explore various wine tours and local festivals, such as the Festa Bardolino d’Autunno, a celebration of the region’s wines, as recommended by the resort’s concierge. The destination’s location allows it to build on the wine and wellness trend through combining the tranquility of Lake Garda with Bardolino’s rich wine culture.From the coastal cliffs of Portugal to the lagoons of Iceland and vineyards of Northern Italy, these new experiences bring wine and wellness together for travelers seeking renewal and discovery.About IMAGINE PRIMAGINE PR is a boutique public relations firm specializing in experiential high-end travel and tourism. The enthusiastic, smart, and pro-active team of PR professionals and writers has a passion for travel and a knack for the media. In 2018 and 2024, IMAGINE was named one of the most powerful PR firms in travel and hospitality by Observer. For more information about the company and a detailed client list visit: http://www.imagine-team.com

