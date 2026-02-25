ThirdHome Strengthens Global Leadership Team with Strategic Appointments to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

Brooke Carvalho, Head of Product, ThirdHome Jules Sedgwick, Business Development Director, Southeast Asia, ThirdHome

The luxury home exchange club appoints Brooke Ashton Carvalho as Head of Product and Julian Sedgwick as Business Development Director, Southeast Asia.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThirdHome , the world’s largest private luxury home exchange club for second-home owners, has announced the expansion of its global leadership team with two senior appointments: Brooke Ashton Carvalho as Head of Product, and Julian Sedgwick as Business Development Director, Southeast Asia.The hires mark a pivotal moment for ThirdHome as it enters its next phase of international growth, platform evolution, and strategic partnerships across real estate, luxury travel, and UHNW networks.Brooke Ashton Carvalho joins ThirdHome with over 15 years of experience leading large-scale digital platforms and consumer products for some of the world’s most influential brands, including Google, Walmart, Magnolia, and Sony Music. Most recently, she has been leading GenAI and platform design initiatives at Walmart, shaping next-generation consumer experiences at massive global scale.At ThirdHome, Brooke will oversee the evolution of the company’s product ecosystem, platform experience, and long-term digital strategy, ensuring that its member journey, discovery tools, and exchange experience continue to set new benchmarks in the luxury travel space.“Luxury today is no longer just about access — it’s about intelligence, personalization, trust, and beautifully designed experiences,” said Brooke Ashton Carvalho, Head of Product at ThirdHome. “ThirdHome has a uniquely powerful model, and I’m excited to help shape the future of how our members discover, exchange, and experience the world through this extraordinary community.”Complementing this platform-led growth, ThirdHome has also appointed Julian Sedgwick as Business Development Director, Southeast Asia, to strengthen its global real estate partnerships, UHNW relationships, and regional expansion strategy.With over 25 years of experience across international real estate markets, Julian has facilitated more than $5.5 billion in cross-border property transactions and built a proprietary network of more than 200 family offices and institutional investors across Asia Pacific. His career spans senior roles at Savills, JLL, BNP Paribas Real Estate, Crown Group, DAMAC, and most recently as founder of TGC Global Consultancy.In his new role, Julian will focus on expanding ThirdHome’s footprint across Southeast Asia, working closely with luxury developers, branded residences, and second-home owners to grow the club’s exclusive global collection.“These two appointments represent a major step forward for ThirdHome,” said Wade Shealy, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ThirdHome. “Brooke brings extraordinary product vision, design leadership, and future-facing thinking, while Julian brings deep expertise in luxury real estate, family offices, and cross-border partnerships. Together, they strengthen our ability to scale globally while remaining deeply personal and curated.”As ThirdHome continues to expand its network of more than 30,000 luxury homes across 100+ countries, the company is increasingly positioning itself at the intersection of luxury travel, real estate, and community — offering a trusted, private platform for like-minded owners to exchange extraordinary homes around the world.About ThirdHomeThirdHome is the world’s largest private travel club for luxury second homeowners. With more than 30,000 properties across 100+ countries, ThirdHome offers members exclusive access to a global network of extraordinary homes, resorts, and yachts—without the cost of nightly rental rates.Unlike traditional home exchanges or vacation clubs, ThirdHome members use unused time in their second homes to earn travel credits. These credits can be used for stays in other members’ properties around the world, often saving up to 90% compared to standard rental prices. Exchange fees typically range from $495 to $2,095 for an entire week-long stay. Built on trust, quality, and a shared passion for unique travel experiences, ThirdHome connects like-minded adventurers through a curated, members-only platform.ThirdHome operates globally with teams in North America, Australia, and Europe, and has been featured in Condé Nast Traveler, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal for redefining how luxury travelers experience the world.

