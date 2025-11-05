Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Named Among the World’s 50 Best Hotels in 2025

One Bedroom Pool Villa

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve , has been recognized by The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025. The resort proudly holds the distinguished rank of No.,50, placing it among the most extraordinary hotels and resorts around the globe, the result of votes cast by 600 discerning experts.Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, stands as a timeless sanctuary, inviting travelers on a rare journey of culture and nature since its debut in 2015. Nestled in the spiritual heart of Ubud, it is a home at the ends of the earth, along the sacred Ayung River, surrounded by acres of pristine rainforest, and a guardian of a 500-year-old temple. Designed to resemble an indigenous Balinese village, the resort's unique concept and legendary service, with personal butlers known as Patihs, a character inspired by the ancient royal courts of Ubud, present an inimitable experience.Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, features an exclusive collection of just 60 suites and villas, set amidst breathtaking natural beauty. Guests can enjoy four distinct dining concepts, each featuring curated atmospheres and diverse culinary creations.At Ambar Ubud Bar, guests can savor cocktails infused with the vibrant botanicals of Ubud while taking in the stunning cliffside views. Kubu, a zero-waste fine dining restaurant, serves seasonal menus crafted from ingredients foraged within a 100-kilometer radius. Meanwhile, Sawah Terrace celebrates Indonesia's rich culinary traditions and spices, hosting dazzling Balinese performances each evening."We are truly humbled and grateful to be recognized in The World's 50 Best Hotels, a benchmark for exceptional hotels and resorts worldwide. Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is a unique gem in a country rich in culture, history, landscapes, and, most importantly, its incredible people. The success of Mandapa is attributed to the dedication of our Ladies and Gentlemen, who create memorable experiences every day through their genuine hospitality. Despite turning 10 years old, this award reaffirms Mandapa’s position as a global leader in the industry, offering a timeless experience for travelers. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our guests, partners, the local community, and our Ladies and Gentlemen," stated Masanori Hosoya, General Manager of Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.About Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton ReserveLocated in Bali's cultural and spiritual heart of Ubud where the lush jungle meets the Ayung River, Mandapa is an exclusive journey inside an indigenous Balinese village, providing a sensory journey to wellness and nature. Mandapa offers 35 suites, 25 private pool villas, four unique dining concepts, including exclusive dining beyond experiences within the Reserve, and a restorative Spa and fitness center. Designed as a sanctuary to relax one's mind, body, and soul, Mandapa offers individually tailored spiritual, well-being, and health programs as well as activities to suit travelers of all ages, such as Mandapa Camp, along with the personalized attention of a dedicated Patih or butler. Focusing on three core pillars—wellness, gastronomy, and sustainability—Mandapa creates a holistic and immersive experience for guests seeking renewal, culinary discovery, and a connection to the local environment.About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLCDelivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 120 hotels in over 35 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand’s legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com , for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, X, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company’s social and environmental responsibility program.About Marriott BonvoyMarriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.About The World’s 50 Best HotelsFollowing the success of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and The World’s 50 Best Bars, 50 Best launched The World’s 50 Best Hotels in 2023, marking the brand’s first global launch since 2009. The World’s 50 Best Hotels list is created by The World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy, an influential group of more than 800 independent leaders, each selected for their expert opinion of the international hotel scene. The World’s 50 Best Hotels event program – including the awards ceremony and unveiling of the list – provides a unique opportunity to unite hoteliers, restaurateurs, bar owners, media, business travelers and luxury travelers at a captivating celebration of hospitality, passion and talent. The first and second editions of the awards were held in London, UK, in September 2023 and 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.