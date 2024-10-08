Addressing Hurricane Helene Rumors and Scams

The high volume of rumors and misinformation in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene has caused confusion and threatens important response and recovery efforts. As federal agencies work closely with states, Tribal Nations and local communities to restore critical services and provide assistance to survivors, it’s important to know what’s true and how to protect yourself from scams.

Rumor #1 – FEMA is Confiscating Donations

There are rumors circulating that FEMA is turning away donations, stopping trucks or vehicles with donations, confiscating and seizing supplies often spread after a disaster. These are not true.

FEMA does not take donations and/or food from survivors or voluntary organizations. Donations of food, water, or other goods are handled by voluntary agencies who specialize in storing, sorting, cleaning and distributing donated items.

If you wish to help but are unsure of how, check-out the Volunteering and Donation webpage.

Rumor #2 – FEMA Funding Was Diverted to the Border

No disaster relief funding was diverted to support migrants. FEMA’s budget is dedicated to responding to disasters.

No money is being diverted from helping people before, during and after disasters. FEMA has enough funding for response and recovery efforts – including assistance for individuals and households – and we encourage people affected by Helene to apply for disaster assistance.

The agency’s disaster response efforts and individual assistance is funded through the Disaster Relief Fund, which is a dedicated fund for disaster efforts.

Rumor #3 – FEMA is Only Giving out $750

This is false. To help people quickly obtain essentials like food, water or baby formula, FEMA will give out $750 in assistance, also known as Serious Needs Assistance – but it’s not the only form of assistance available to disaster survivors.

After receiving Serious Needs Assistance, FEMA asks survivors to apply for other forms of longer-term assistance such as housing assistance or home repair. To apply, survivors should visit disasterassistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call 1-(800) 621-3362.

Protect Yourself from Scams

Unfortunately, scammers often target survivors with promises of quick financial relief or requests for donations to fake charities after a disaster, when they are most vulnerable.

Review these tips to stay safe:

Verify the source: Be wary of unsolicited messages, emails or calls claiming to be from FEMA or other organizations offering to help. FEMA will never ask for your personal financial information over the phone or through email.

FEMA will only contact you if you have called FEMA first or registered for assistance. If you receive suspicious emails or phone calls, you can call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 to verify if a FEMA call or email is legitimate.

Avoid fake charities: Scammers often set up fake charities that seem legitimate. Before donating, verify that the charity is a real organization that provides help to people. Do a quick online search and ensure that the organization existed before the disaster.

You can report fake charities or scams to the National Center for Disaster Fraud.

Double-check information before sharing: Misinformation spreads fast. If you come across a post or message that seems suspicious, check the source before sharing it. Look for information to come from trusted sources, such as FEMA, local governments or nonprofits.

Visit FEMA.gov or follow our verified social media pages to find accurate updates on disaster relief programs.

Additional Resources