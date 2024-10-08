EGLE announces inaugural participants in Michigan’s first Justice40 Accelerator

Michigan has selected 25 community-based organizations to join the state’s first Michigan (MI) Justice40 Accelerator, a 12-month program designed to build capacity and provide funding, training, and technical support to organizations serving under-resourced and underserved communities statewide. The year-long program will help meet the goals of the MI Healthy Climate Plan while addressing historical inequities.

“Every Michigander, no matter where they live, deserves to thrive in a safe, healthy community,” said Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Director Phil Roos. “EGLE is proud to partner with community-based organizations as we work to make that vision a reality for everyone. The Michigan Justice 40 Accelerator will connect communities to millions of dollars of public funding, empowering them to take local climate action, improve public health, and protect our air, land, and water.”

The competitively selected Accelerator participants (listed below) will receive a $25,000 unrestricted grant to support participation and project development, along with the following benefits:

One-on-one support from Accelerator staff.

Technical assistance tailored to the organization’s needs.

Workshops on applying for government grants.

Peer-to-peer learning sessions.

Informational sessions with government agency officials.

Notices of relevant funding opportunities.

A national alumni network.

About Justice40

Justice40 is a federal initiative of the Biden Administration directing at least 40% of the benefits from federal government investments in climate and clean energy solutions toward serving frontline communities. Frontline communities are those experiencing the most immediate and worst impacts of climate change and pollution. Most often, they are communities of color, Indigenous communities, or low-income communities.

About the Accelerator

The MI Justice40 Accelerator was created to support communities and organizations facing significant barriers to applying for federal and state funding. The program aims to support climate vulnerable and environmental justice communities by strengthening community-based organizations and advancing clean energy and resilience.

It’s a partnership of EGLE’s Office of Climate and Energy (OCE) and Office of the Environmental Justice Public Advocate (OEJPA) and nongovernmental organizations the Michigan Environmental Justice Coalition (MEJC) and Elevate Energy.

EGLE contracted Elevate to operate the program with the MEJC subcontracted to support operations and community engagement.

The Accelerator, which launches this month, accepted applications from Michigan-based nonprofits, cooperative organizations, fiscally sponsored projects, and tribal-serving organizations with 501(c)(3) status. Each participant will compete and submit at least one grant application during the year-long program.

“Governor Whitmer and I are committed to promoting environmental justice and advocating for underserved communities,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “Justice40 is a historic investment by the Biden-Harris Administration to make a difference for people and families across our nation. The Justice40 Accelerator will connect community-based organizations to the technical assistance, financial resources, and networking opportunities they need to drive climate action and protect Michigan for generations to come. Let’s keep working together to address historical inequities and build a Michigan where everyone can thrive.”

“We know Michigan can’t address climate change without strong partnerships with community-based organizations that center environmental justice. The Michigan Justice40 Accelerator is a cornerstone of our work to implement the MI Healthy Climate Plan through investment in capacity and projects that make a meaningful impact in historically disadvantaged communities,” said Cory Connolly, Chief Climate Officer at EGLE.

“Achieving environmental justice is all about addressing disparate impacts and inequities, and that’s exactly why this program was developed,” said Regina Strong, head of EGLE’s OEJPA. “This is an exciting time to launch the first state-funded Justice40 Accelerator. Every single applicant was working to address important issues and help their communities thrive. With the availability of so many funding opportunities at the federal and state level, we are committed to having lasting impacts in communities throughout the state. That’s why the support, training, and capacity building available for participants is so timely and important.”

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of Michigan’s first Justice40 Accelerator program, which will support 25 community-based organizations focused on environmental justice. This program, in partnership with EGLE, demonstrates the need for climate equity across our communities,” said Elevate CEO Dr. Anne Evens. “This program marks a significant step in addressing the legacies of environmental racism by securing funding for innovative, community-driven solutions to the climate crisis. Together, we empower these communities to create a more just and sustainable future for all.”

“The Justice40 Accelerator will help many community-based organizations that have been burdened by the complex and difficult nature of federal funding systems by streamlining the technical assistance needed to better secure federal and state funding,” said Latia Leonard, Justice40 program manager for MEJC. “I’m pleased that MEJC will be supporting the growth and development of community-based organizations to help meet the growing need of climate and environmental justice.”

The Justice40 Accelerator requires participants to have a project idea for addressing climate change in their community through measures such as resilient infrastructure, clean energy, energy efficiency, clean transportation, affordable and sustainable housing, agriculture and food systems, remediation and reduction of legacy pollution, critical clean water and waste infrastructure, or training and workforce development.

The cohort received 97 applications, reviewed by seven independent reviewers outside of Michigan state government. All applicants not selected for the program will receive access to additional resources to support ongoing work in their communities.

Michigan Justice40 Accelerator participants

Here are the 25 members who received award offers for the inaugural MI Justice40 Accelerator cohort:

Architectural Salvage Warehouse of Detroit

Avalon Village, Inc.

B.A.S.S., Inc. (Building Assets to Strengthen Society)

Benton Harbor Community Development Corporation

Climate Crew Collective

Cody Rouge Community Action Alliance

Community Collaboration on Climate Change (C4)

Concerned Residents for South Dearborn

Detroit Black Community Food Sovereignty Network

Detroit Dirt

Detroit Justice Center

Dream of Detroit

Flint Community Lab

Friends of Rouge Park

Growing Hope, Inc.

Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan

Keweenaw Community Foundation

N.E.W L.E.A.F Detroit (No Earth Wasted - Living Ecological Awareness Farm)

One Love Global, Inc.

Soulardarity

The Hispanic Service Center of Imlay City

Urban Development Corporation

Washington Heights United Methodist Church and Community

We Want Green, Too

Young, Gifted & Green

