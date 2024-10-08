Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted on homicide: negligent vehicular manslaughter warrant
LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry this weekend encountered a man wanted in the Laredo area on an outstanding felony warrant for homicide: negligent vehicular manslaughter.
“Our frontline CBP officers working in the pedestrian environment apprehended a man wanted on a felony warrant for homicide: negligent vehicular manslaughter,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Apprehensions of wanted persons for violent alleged crimes like these exemplify the importance of CBP’s border security mission and reflect our continued commitment to keeping our communities safe.”
On Saturday, Oct. 5, CBP officers at Gateway to the Americas Bridge referred pedestrian Jesus Alejandro Trevino, 21, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for homicide: negligent vehicular manslaughter issued by Laredo Police Department. CBP officers transported Trevino to Webb County jail for adjudication of the warrant.
The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.