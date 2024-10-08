Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted on homicide: negligent vehicular manslaughter warrant

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry this weekend encountered a man wanted in the Laredo area on an outstanding felony warrant for homicide: negligent vehicular manslaughter.

“Our frontline CBP officers working in the pedestrian environment apprehended a man wanted on a felony warrant for homicide: negligent vehicular manslaughter,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Apprehensions of wanted persons for violent alleged crimes like these exemplify the importance of CBP’s border security mission and reflect our continued commitment to keeping our communities safe.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, CBP officers at Gateway to the Americas Bridge referred pedestrian Jesus Alejandro Trevino, 21, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for homicide: negligent vehicular manslaughter issued by Laredo Police Department. CBP officers transported Trevino to Webb County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

