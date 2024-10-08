Submit Release
Public Input Meeting #1 - Northern Red River Flood Study

About the project

The flooding of the Red River impacts large portions of Minnesota and North Dakota. Many roads and bridges are frequently overtopped in this area which have had a substantial effect on transportation agencies, users, and the surrounding communities, forcing vehicles to follow detours, limiting access and service across the region, and requiring roadway monitoring, cleanup, and repairs.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is working in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to gain a better understanding of what can be done to improve transportation in the Northern Red River Valley during flooding events, from approximately Grand Forks, ND to the Canadian border.

The goal of the multi-year study is to identify projects to reduce the frequency and duration of Interstate and Highway closures due to flooding of the Red River.

Meeting Information

When:  Monday, Oct. 21 from 5-7 p.m. CDT, formal presentation 5:30 p.m.
Where:  Minto Community Center, 114 Harvey Ave, Minto, ND 58261

Updates to the Study are available at Northern Red River Flood Study

