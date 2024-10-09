Dragon Hemp Apothecary Unveils Groundbreaking Sleep Gummies+ for Optimal Rest and Pain Relief

New Sleep Gummies+ Dragon Hemp Apothecary, the all-natural apothecary that specializes in plant-based therapeutics aimed at providing effective relief & addressing your core concerns.

Unlocking the Benefits of Cannabinoids to Transform Sleep Wellness

We're excited to introduce our new Sleep Gummies+ , a key addition to Dragon Hemp's sleep portfolio. Sleep is vital for recovery and well-being, and we're proud to offer a product that enhances rest.” — Kevin Menard, Founder

SAG HARBOR, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dragon Hemp Apothecary , a pioneer in wellness specializing in plant-based therapeutics, is thrilled to announce the national launch of its latest product: Sleep Gummies+ , a cutting-edge formulation combining CBD, CBN, and a proportionate dose of THC to create a potent sleep aid with faster onset, deeper rest, and pain relief. This product is the latest addition to their Sleep collection.Sleep is essential for overall health and well-being, yet many struggle with getting a good night's rest. Dragon Hemp Apothecary recognized this issue and set out to create a natural and effective remedy. Crafted with precision by Dragon Hemp’s founder and sports medicine acupuncturist, Kevin Menard, LAc, the Sleep Gummies+ represent the pinnacle of sleep research and natural restoration aids. Through extensive trials, Dragon Hemp perfected a formula that addresses the root causes of poor sleep—from stress and anxiety to pain and insomnia.Why Sleep Gummies+ are a Game-Changer:The Sleep Gummies+ are more than just another sleep aid. Unlike traditional sleep aids, this all natural and non-habit forming option does not leave users feeling groggy the next day. This makes it a safe and sustainable option for those seeking a natural sleep aid. With a unique blend of CBD for relaxation, CBN for sedation, and THC to enhance deep sleep, this product targets the entire sleep cycle, ensuring users fall asleep faster, experience fewer nighttime disruptions, and wake up refreshed without grogginess. Research shows that the low dose of THC is key to achieving these benefits without unwanted side effects.The Science Behind the Sleep+ Formula:Faster Sleep Onset: THC helps users fall asleep quickly, while CBD eases anxiety and promotes calm.Deeper, Restorative Rest: Slow-wave sleep, vital for physical recovery, is enhanced by THC, allowing for deeper rest and better recovery.Pain Relief: The anti-inflammatory properties of CBD combined with THC’s analgesic effects provide much-needed relief for individuals kept awake by chronic pain.Reduced Nighttime Disruptions: Particularly helpful for those with PTSD or nightmares, THC reduces REM sleep disturbances, ensuring more peaceful nights.Premium Ingredients, Premium ResultsDragon Hemp Apothecary is known for its commitment to quality. The Sleep Gummies+ are crafted using U.S. organically-grown, full-spectrum hemp.About Dragon Hemp Apothecary:Founded by Kevin Menard, LAc., a leading practitioner in Sports Medicine Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese herbs, Dragon Hemp is an all-natural apothecary that combines ancient herbal wisdom with modern hemp extracts to provide effective relief & addressing core concerns . Each product is crafted with high-quality, organic ingredients, ensuring safety and efficacy. Located in the historic village of Sag Harbor, Dragon Hemp is dedicated to providing a sanctuary for holistic wellness and discovery. To learn more, visit www.dragonhemp.com Media Contact:ONDA Public RelationsTanya Doggwiler | Tanya@ondapublicrelations.comIrene Espuny | Irene@ondapublicrelations.com

