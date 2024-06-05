Dragon Hemp Leads Product Innovation with Cutting-Edge Body Care Line "Liniments"
Dragon Hemp Apothecary, the all-natural apothecary that specializes in plant-based therapeutics aimed at providing effective relief & addressing your core concerns.
With this Launch, the Hemp and Herb Company Continues to Pioneer in the Wellness Category
I've long planned to create a premium body care line using hemp extracts and botanicals to reduce inflammation and nourish the skin, and with Liniments, I've exceeded expectations!”SAG HARBOR, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dragon Hemp Apothecary, the all-natural apothecary that specializes in plant-based therapeutics with a firm foundation rooted in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), launches innovative liniments line enriched with signature full-spectrum CBD and proprietary blends of essential oils made from Chinese herbs.
— Kevin Menard, Founder
Founded by Kevin Menard in 2018, Kevin brings his experience as a licensed Sports Medicine Acupuncturist and natural wellness expert. Over the last 6 years, Dragon Hemp has been synthesizing Chinese herb medicine with modern hemp extract applications, combining ancient wisdom with modern alchemy, providing a sanctuary for holistic wellness and discovery. During this time, the company has brought 18 products to market including the launch of Dragon Hemp’s first flagship location in the historic port village of Sag Harbor in 2022 (108 Main St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963). Over the past two years, the Dragon Hemp Apothecary has proven its concept as evidenced by developing a loyal customer base locally and nationally, with revenues set to exceed $1,000,000.
The newest product line, Liniments, is a fresh approach to body care centered on powerful relief. The proprietary blends of essential oils, enriched with signature full-spectrum CBD, fight inflammation caused by elemental exposure and simultaneously offer transformative nourishment. Crafted with the finest ingredients, the Liniments provide a grounding experience, inviting you to embrace and celebrate self-care. This line is brought to life through 4 aromatic profiles, across oils, lotions and cremes:
- Ocean liniments to calm the chaos.
- Desert to rebalance & restore.
- Forest to stimulate your senses.
- Mountain to refresh & purify
“I have long planned to develop a premium therapeutic body care line blending hemp extracts with botanicals formulated to reduce inflammation and nourish the skin, our body’s largest organ, and with Liniments have exceeded my expectations!”
Whether grappling with chronic pain, seeking restorative sleep, or simply striving for enhanced vitality, visitors to Dragon Hemp find solace in the knowledge that their wellness is paramount. Dragon Hemp’s 4 pillars include:
- Practitioner-Formulated Blends: Proprietary approach that utilizes the synergistic benefits of combining hemp extracts and Chinese herbs to regulate the nervous system, lower inflammation and promote circulation.
- Personalized Wellness: Designed to support your unique wellness journey, helping you move towards the life you desire and deserve.
- All-Natural Ingredients: Products are made with high-quality, organic ingredients, free from harmful chemicals, ensuring safety and efficacy.
- Expertise and Passion: Founded by Kevin Menard, whose decades of expertise in traditional herbal medicine and natural wellness inform every product we create.
For more information, visit Dragon Hemp’s website and explore a range of products including gummies, balms and more to address essential wellbeing, rest & restoration, aches and pains.
About Founder, Kevin Menard:
Kevin Menard, LAc., is the leading practitioner in Sports Medicine Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine on the East End of Long Island, with clientele ranging from business executives and fitness professionals to wellness gurus and weekend warriors. As he cultivated his practice, Kevin began integrating CBD, native botanicals, and herbs into his treatments, addressing conditions like pain, musculoskeletal injuries, insomnia, and more.
Following the promising results from his herbal and CBD-infused treatments, Kevin expanded his work, introducing Dragon Hemp to support patient wellness beyond his clinic's walls.
Dragon Hemp Apothecary
108 Main St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963
www.dragonhemp.com
