Blue Marble Geographics Releases the Global Mapper SDK v26.0

HALLOWELL, ME, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Marble Geographicsis pleased to announce the immediate availability of the Global Mapper version 26.0 software development kit (SDK). Exciting updates to the SDK functionality include new file format support, Solar Shadow Analysis available via script, and processing improvements.The Global Mapper SDK provides software developers with access to the same industry-leading libraries used for Global Mapper and Global Mapper Pro. With this toolkit, users can leverage Blue Marble Geographics’ development efforts in their own applications, providing their customers with rich file format support, high powered analysis tools, and high speed visualization capabilities.The drive to support an unparalleled number of geospatial file formats in the Global Mapper products continues in version 26.0 of the Global Mapper SDK. Read and write support for GL Transmission format, or glTF/GLB, files is now available through the Global Mapper SDK v26.0. We’ve also added the ability to export 3D data to some new Cesium tiled data formats – Cesium Terrain Tiles for digital elevation models, and Cesium 3D Tiles for point cloud, 3D vectors, and mesh features. Additionally, LAS and LAZ support has expanded to allow importing of non-standard fields, also called extended-variable length records (EVLRs). These extra attributes can then be exported to LAS, LAZ and Global Mapper Package (GMP) formats.The Pro version of the Global Mapper SDK includes a new tool for solar exposure analysis based on a digital terrain model and 3D vector areas. This functionality is accessed through a script command to generate layers describing shadows over an area at a given set of times. Global Mapper Pro SDK v26.0 users will also notice faster point cloud creation from drone/UAV-collected images due to advancements in the Pixels to Points tool chain. We’ve also added some post-processing tools, allowing model key points to be identified and used to create a TIN as part of the automatic point cloud analysis toolset.“The new Global Mapper version 26 SDK continues our tradition of upgrading and adapting to the needs of our customers. There’s always a new format or a new tool that makes someone’s job easier. 3D and web-based data needs are only growing, and lidar is the present and future of many modern GIS workflows,” stated Victor Minor, Chief Technology Officer. “We at Blue Marble Geographics take our development seriously, and we’re always here to listen! Give us a shout if you don’t see what you need.”Global Mapper SDK is a standard Windows DLL and can be used with many programming languages on a Windows platform, including Visual C++, C#, and Python. For more information and to request a demo, visit https://www.bluemarblegeo.com/global-mapper-sdk/ ###As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographicsprovides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.Blue Marble’s products include Geographic Calculator, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: https://www.bluemarblegeo.com

