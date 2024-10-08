Unigen Breaks Ground on New Manufacturing Site in Malaysia

State-of-the-Art Facility to add 56,000 Square Feet of Additional Factory Footprint to Company’s Global Operations

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unigen Corporation announced today that it has broken ground on a new 56,000 square-foot manufacturing site in Kulim Hi-Tech Park (KHTP) near Penang, Malaysia. The state-of-the-art facility is designed to expand Unigen’s production capacity as the company gears up in anticipation of significant growth with new and existing customers. The new site will be initially optimized for high-density solid state drives (SSDs) and AI modules, with plans to also staff up on R&D capabilities. With an initial investment of RM100 million and the creation of about 400 new jobs, Unigen expects the new facility will be fully operational by the summer of 2025.Located on just over a 2 acre plot, the new site also offers room for future expansion, aligning with Unigen’s long-term growth objectives. The new facility’s location is just 30 minutes from Coraza Systems, a company within the Unigen Group that specializes in sheet metal, which will enable seamless vertical integration on larger system and box builds. Additionally, with over 50 multi-national companies operating in KHTP today, Unigen is able to leverage the extensive infrastructure, ecosystem and supply chain.In line with Unigen’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, the company is working closely with local authorities to ensure that the new facility is built with a sustainable footprint.“Unigen is committed to providing bullet-proof supply chain continuity to our global customer base, while staying ahead of growing demand,” said Paul W. Heng, Founder and CEO of Unigen. “We are excited to break ground at KHTP, a strategic location to advance our goal of geographical diversification and expansion to align with our business contingency plans.”About Unigen CorporationFounded in 1991, Unigen is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of OEM products including SSDs, DRAM modules, NVDIMMs, Enterprise IO and AI solutions. Unigen also offers a full array of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), including design, quick-turn prototyping, new product introduction, volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the heart of Silicon Valley as well as offshore in Vietnam. Unigen offers its products and services to customers worldwide targeting a broad range of end markets including automotive, computing and storage, embedded, medical, AI, robotics, clean energy and IoT. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at unigen.com.

