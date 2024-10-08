National data reflects nearly 7 in 10 Medicare beneficiaries do not compare coverage

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – According to past data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, 69 percent of Medicare beneficiaries did not compare their Medicare coverage with other Medicare options during the program’s open enrollment period, which is scheduled annually from October 15 – December 7.

The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) encourages those eligible for Medicare to review their plan options and costs and update their Part D drug coverage or Medicare Advantage plans if necessary.

To help compare all options available, the department offers free assistance to those eligible for Medicare and their caregivers through the Missouri State Health Insurance Assistance Program (MO SHIP).

MO SHIP also helps Missourians with limited incomes determine whether they qualify for a Low-Income Subsidy and Medicare Savings Programs to offset the cost of their prescription drugs.

“Missourians with Medicare achieve substantial savings by taking advantage of MO SHIP’s unbiased and confidential counseling during open enrollment every year,” said Chlora Lindley-Myers, Director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance. “Maximize your Medicare coverage and potentially lower your overall costs by consulting with a certified counselor.”

According to 2022 data, Missourians who took advantage of MO SHIP’s counseling services documented an average savings of $2,000 with a plan that best fit their health and financial needs.

“Unexpected, avoidable costs and disruptions in care can occur when Medicare beneficiaries simply stick with their existing plan,” said Scott Miniea, Executive Director of MO SHIP. “Your health and the medications you take can change year to year. Reach out to learn more about how we can help.”

To better navigate open enrollment for Medicare, Missourians can seek free and unbiased assistance from MO SHIP now and throughout the year by phone or schedule in-person counseling by calling 1-800-390-3330 or visiting missouriship.org.

MO SHIP is funded through a grant from the Administration for Community Living (ACL). Funding is administered through DCI and service is provided by Missouri Connections for Health, a nonprofit organization.

DCI is charged with protecting Missouri consumers through oversight of the insurance industry, banks, credit unions, utilities, and various professional licensees operating in the state. For more information about the department, please visit our website at dci.mo.gov.