U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Jim Costa for California’s 21st Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Jim Costa to represent California’s Twenty-First Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Congressman Jim Costa has been a consistent champion for job creators and small businesses in the Central Valley,” said Ashlee Rich Stephenson, Senior Political Strategist at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “We appreciate Congressman Costa’s willingness to reach across the aisle and lead on important issues like water infrastructure and trade. The U.S. Chamber is proud to stand with Rep. Costa and support his reelection to California’s 21st congressional district.”

“I am proud to again have the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the support of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce and business leaders throughout the San Joaquin Valley,” said Rep. Costa. “My focus is on meeting the needs of the local businesses that drive our economy and improving the quality of life for all residents of my district.”

“Congressman Costa has been a reliable friend to the businesses of Fresno County for many years. His track record of putting partisan politics aside to the benefit of his district is second to none. We are proud to support his campaign to continue representing us in the US congress,” said Scott Miller, President/CEO Fresno Chamber of Commerce.