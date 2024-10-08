U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Nicole Malliotakis for New York’s 11th Congressional District 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis to represent New York’s Eleventh Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Representative Nicole Malliotakis has a proven track record of leadership, working every day to deliver results for her constituents and local businesses,” said Rodney Davis, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President of Government Affairs. “She has used her seat on the powerful U.S. House Ways and Means Committee to champion pro-growth policies. The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Representative Malliotakis in her re-election, and we look forward to working closely with her in the next Congress.”

“It is a great honor to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce," said Representative Malliotakis. "Throughout my career I have always sought to advocate on behalf of innovators and job creators, cut red tape to release American ingenuity, and bring pro-growth and free enterprise solutions to Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn. As the daughter of small business owners, I understand the challenges they face and how government all too often burdens and discourages instead of incentivizes and encourages. With the right leadership in Washington and the Chamber's continuing work to better the business environment in my community and nationally, I know the future is bright! On to Victory in November."

##