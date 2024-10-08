Above Group, Inc. Celebrates Prestigious Industry Recognitions: Hot Firm and Best Firms To Work For Awards

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Above Group, Inc., is honored to announce that it was recently named a Hot Firm and one of the Best Firms To Work For in 2024. These prestigious awards highlight Above Group’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and employee satisfaction within the industry.

The Hot Firm Award, presented by the Zweig Group, honors the fastest-growing architecture, engineering, and environmental consulting firms in the United States. This prestigious recognition is a testament to Above Group's impressive growth trajectory, innovative solutions, and unwavering commitment to excellence, earning them a spot among the top firms in the nation.

In addition, Above Group has been selected as one of the Best Firms To Work For. This award celebrates companies that prioritize workplace culture, employee engagement, and professional development. Above Group’s inclusive and supportive work environment, coupled with its focus on employee well-being and career growth, has set it apart as a leading employer in the industry.

"We are incredibly honored to receive these two distinguished awards," says Nicholas Kugler, PE, Above Group’s Founder and CEO. “Our success is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our talented team. We remain committed to maintaining a dynamic and rewarding workplace while continuing to deliver outstanding service to our clients. Additionally, God deserves all of honor for the success of our remarkable firm. Everything is possible when you have faith in Jesus Christ as your savior and you honor him in all that you do!”

Above Group's recognition as a Hot Firm and one of the Best Firms To Work For (#1 in the 10-49 Employee Category and #2 in the Multidisciplinary Firm of All Sizes) underscores its position as an industry leader, driven by a passion for innovation and a commitment to its team. The company looks forward to building on this momentum and achieving even greater heights in the future.

About Above Group, Inc. Founded in 2014 on Florida’s Space Coast, Above Group, Inc. is an engineering firm that knows what it means to reach for the stars and go above and beyond. We are a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that specializes in highly technical building system knowledge and design expertise. We provide innovative engineering solutions for multiple industries throughout the United States. Our services include mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP), process piping, fire protection, structural engineering, energy, technology and security design. We believe in a people strategy as the fundamental driver of our organization. That is why we strive to do everything “Above the Standard. Above Expectations.”

For more information about Above Group and its services, please visit https://www.abovegroupinc.com.

