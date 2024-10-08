State Auditor Blaha to Release 2023 Asset Forfeitures and Forfeiture Expenditures in Minnesota Report - For October 10, 2024
Saint Paul, MN – On Thursday, Oct. 10 at 11:30 a.m. in Capitol Press Room (B971), State Auditor Julie Blaha will present the 2023 Asset Forfeitures and Forfeiture Expenditures in Minnesota Report.
“The number of completed asset forfeitures decreased by 27% from 2022 to 2023. Over the five-year period from 2019 to 2023, completed forfeitures fell by 50%,” noted Auditor Blaha. “The forfeiture legislation passed in 2021 by the Minnesota Legislature appears to be a major driver of the change.”
Who:
Auditor Blaha will be joined by the OSA Government Information Division, the chief sponsors of the legislation, Rep. Kelly Moller (DFL-Shoreview) and Sen. Mark Johnson (GOP-East Grand Forks), as well as Lauren Krisai (Executive Director for Justice Action Network), and Robert Small (Executive Director of the Minnesota County Attorneys Association).
What:
Presentation of the 2023 Asset Forfeitures and Forfeitures Expenditures in Minnesota Report.
When:
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at 11:30 a.m.
Where:
Minnesota State Capitol, Press Room (B971)
A livestream of the press conference will be available on the OSA YouTube page.
