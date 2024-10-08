Former Wayne Local School District Treasurer and His Daughter Indicted on Theft, Related Counts

COLUMBUS — The Warren County Grand Jury has handed down indictments against a former school treasurer and his daughter on theft and related charges, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Former Wayne Local School District Treasurer Ron James faces felony counts of theft in office, tampering with records, and having an unlawful interest in a public contract.

His daughter, Jenae James, who also worked for the school district, faces a felony count of theft.

The indictments were filed Monday in Warren County Common Pleas Court, with arraignments scheduled for Oct. 25.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) opened an investigation after receiving a fraud hotline tip in February 2022. Among other allegations, SIU investigated potential wrongful duplicate payments to Jenae James by Ron James, who issued the payments from the district.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 125 convictions resulting in more than $9 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

