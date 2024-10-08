10-08-2024 MEGA MILLIONS TO GET MEGA ENHANCEMENTS IN APRIL 2025

CHARLESTON, W.VA. and OLYMPIA, Wash. – Mega Millions, the national Lottery draw game that has produced a record six jackpot wins exceeding $1 billion, will be conducting a “mega” overhaul with improvements to the game launching in April 2025.

These enhancements include player benefits such as: improved odds to win the jackpot, bigger jackpots more frequently, larger starting points for jackpots, faster growing jackpots, a built-in multiplier on every play, and no breakeven prizes, meaning a player will always win more than the cost of a play. The multiplier will be 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x, or 10x- up to $10 million for matching the five white balls.

“These new improvements are helping to create a game that both existing players and those new to Mega Millions will love and get excited about playing,” Lottery Director John Myers said. “This is an exciting time in our industry with all of the different types of gaming and the advancements that they bring, but we also want to encourage everyone to play responsibly.”

When the new and improved game launches next April, tickets will cost $5 per play, just the game’s second price adjustment since the first ticket was sold more than 20 years ago, and the first change since the current matrix was adopted in 2017.

Since its start in 2002, Mega Millions has produced six billion-dollar jackpot winners, and since the last change in 2017, more than 1,200 players have become millionaires, an average of 3 per week.

Mega Millions is a national draw game sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions drawings are held at 11:00pm on Tuesdays and Fridays. Proceeds from the West Virginia Lottery benefit seniors and veterans, education, and tourism.