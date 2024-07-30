07-25-2024 2024 STATE FAIR CENTRAL

LEWISBURG, W.VA. — The West Virginia Lottery will once again make its home at the State Fair of West Virginia, beginning Thursday, August 8 and running through Saturday, August 17. The fair gates officially open Thursday at 9:00 AM, while Lottery Hall opens at 12:00 PM, and will remain open until 6:00 PM every day. VIP Second Chance drawings will occur immediately after the hall’s closure each day. There are new rules with the VIP Second Chance drawings, and players will also have the opportunity to win concert or sporting event tickets each day instead of packs of promotional tickets.

As in years past, for every $10 spent on Lottery, players earn one spin on the digital wheel, eligible to win VIP entries, instant tickets, and new promotional swag.

The Lottery will host two “Lottery Days” in 2024, with each Saturday (8/10, 8/17) featuring the beloved drop-and-win game modeled after the classic game, Plinko. This game will take a $50 purchase for three drops, and players will be allowed two consecutive turns before proceeding to the back of the line for any remaining turns they possess.

Fair Games, the interactive and on-site contest that originated in 2021, returns with a yet another twist this fair season. Players can participate in a QR Code Scavenger Hunt, where they can find up the daily QR code at a specified location of the fairgrounds for a chance to win promotional instant tickets and lottery swag. Players not attending the fair can still participate from home by completing the day’s specific prompt on the live video, becoming eligible to win promotional instant tickets or tickets to upcoming sporting events or concerts.

All entries for both at-home and on-site winners must be submitted by 7:00pm daily.

The State Fair will also welcome the West Virginia Lottery Win Wagon, where interested or prospective players can visit to learn more about the new digital platform launching in October 2024, iPlay. iPlay is West Virginia’s iLottery medium, and will be accompanied by the new loyalty program, PlayOn. iLottery allows players to purchase draw tickets right from their phone and play e-instant games, similar to a traditional scratch off.

The route for Lottery Hall has also been revamped for 2023, with the entrance now being located along the side of the building across from the carnival, allowing players immediate access to the selling windows and two exits, one directly beside the scratching deck. Temperatures are expected in the high-80s both Saturdays, so it is encouraged to stay hydrated and cool while waiting to play.

STATE FAIR CENTRAL

Player Promotional Event Rules

Fair Games Scavenger Hunt Rules

State Fair of West Virginia