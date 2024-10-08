DNR to host public meeting on hazardous tree removal at Lewis and Clark State Park

ONAWA, IA – The Iowa DNR is hosting an open house at the Lewis and Clark State Park Visitor Center on Tuesday, Oct. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. regarding tree removal and a timber sale at the park. The tree removal plan addresses several hazardous cottonwood trees near the campground. The open house will take place in a come-and-go format with DNR forestry staff on hand to answer questions.

