BeneLynk Launches New Website Reflecting Role as Social Care Market Leader

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BeneLynk, a national provider of social care solutions for managed care plans, is proud to announce its newly redesigned website, reflecting its role as a social care market leader. Since BeneLynk's beginning, its mission has been to help individuals access the resources they need to live healthier lives. They know that staying healthy takes more than just medical care—it’s about access to the right resources, support, and opportunities . Today, BeneLynk is proud to provide a new important resource, its revamped website at BeneLynk.com . This new website speaks to the over 22 million members of Medicare and Medicaid managed care plans that have contracted with BeneLynk to provide integrated social care services to improve member lives.The primary goal of this new website is to help members better understand BeneLynk’s services and how their health plans are working to address their health-related social needs. In a world where robocalls, phishing scams, and fraudulent messages are rampant, members can feel overwhelmed and skeptical of offers to help. Managed care organizations, in turn, struggle to connect with members who are uncertain about the legitimacy of outreach.BeneLynk understands that members cannot effectively receive the help they need without confidence that they are being contacted by someone who is acting in their best interest. If a member does not feel sure that they are reaching out to a legitimate organization, they may ignore outreach, missing out on critical services that could significantly improve their quality of life. Whether it’s enrolling in Medicaid or accessing food assistance and other community benefits, BeneLynk recognizes that member confidence is the key that unlocks all of these resources. When members know that their personal information is secure and that the advocacy they receive is legitimate, they are far more likely to engage and accept the help that’s being offered.To further boost confidence, BeneLynk’s new website includes testimonials from clients, video stories, and quotes from individuals who have directly experienced the positive impact of its services. It has also collaborated with its clients to develop customized landing pages for members and validation statements on their websites, which helps to establish the credibility of BeneLynk's outreach. Furthermore, it provides training for its clients’ staff on the services it offers and how to refer members to BeneLynk for assistance.BeneLynk’s President, Sean Libby, explained how the new BeneLynk.com reflects BeneLynk’s dedication to building member trust. “The redesigned website isn’t just an aesthetic update; it is another step in our commitment to iterative improvement. It is designed to allow us to better meet the needs of 22 million members and patients of some of the most respected health plans and provider organizations in the country. Through this new website, we are now better positioned to showcase the invaluable work that we do and demonstrate the impact we've had on the lives of millions.”BeneLynk invites you to explore the new BeneLynk.com and learn more about how it is reimagining member engagement and advocacy in managed care. As it continues to innovate and evolve, BeneLynk remains committed to helping managed care plans improve quality outcomes and member satisfaction through trustworthy, human-centered solutions.About BeneLynkBeneLynk is a national social care vendor for managed care companies. BeneLynk engages members to understand health-related social needs and provides professional advocacy to help them access benefits. BeneLynk removes the barriers to allow members to live their healthiest lives.

