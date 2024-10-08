Toronto Stock Exchange Opens Market in Nova Scotia

CANADA, October 8 - The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) opened the market in Halifax today, October 8, in recognition of Nova Scotia’s excellence in health research and innovation.

Deputy Premier Allan MacMaster joined Rob Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, TSX, to open the market at the Nova Scotia Health Innovation Hub, and recognize Nova Scotia’s life sciences companies listed on the TSX.

“Today’s market open ceremony is a chance to celebrate the success of innovative Nova Scotia companies and their contributions to the national economy,” said Minister MacMaster. “Toronto Stock Exchange recognizes a good thing when it sees the growth and dynamism here and having them in Nova Scotia to kick off the TSX market open series is a sign of the potential for investors who choose to invest here.”

On Monday, October 7, TSX helped celebrate the 125th anniversary of High Liner Foods in Lunenburg. Economic Development Minister Susan Corkum-Greek joined Mr. Peterman and representatives from High Liner Foods to open the market from the Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic.

“There are dozens of Nova Scotian companies that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and we are at this point because of the intersection of growth and opportunity,” said Minister Corkum-Greek. “Nova Scotia is open for business - we are the place to be.”

