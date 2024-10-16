Adhera Health Pioneers Family-Focused Digital Health Solutions for Children with Chronic Conditions

Adhera Health Inc. Logo

Reveals Transformative Research Results at ISPAD 2024

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adhera Health, a pioneering force in family-focused pediatric chronic care management, unveiled groundbreaking research at the International Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Diabetes (ISPAD) conference showcasing how innovative digital interventions can enhance wellbeing for families affected by Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and childhood obesity.The first study (NCT05483803), "Impact of a Personalized Digital Intervention on the Wellbeing of Caregivers of Children with Type 1 Diabetes and Diabetes Management," revealed a significant link between caregiver stress and the child's overall wellbeing. The findings underscore the critical importance of providing comprehensive support to the entire family in managing chronic conditions. The study enrolled 90 families of children with type 1 diabetes aged 8-15 years. Caregivers interacted with the AdheraCaring Digital Program which emphasized education, provided motivational, gradual, and substantiable change recommendations along with a dedicated coach. Caregivers completed surveys on their own wellbeing and their child's quality of life at the start and end of the 3-month program.Results showed a significant correlation between caregiver stress and poorer child wellbeing (r=-0.37, p<0.001), emphasizing the importance of addressing caregiver wellbeing . Post-intervention, the percentage of families reporting good wellbeing increased from 31.8% to 43.4%, while those with poor caregiver wellbeing decreased from 38.8% to 9.6%.Adhera Health also presented initial findings from an ongoing study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health/National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (1R43MD018551-01). The presentation was titled " Adaptation of a Digital Health Intervention for Chronic Condition Related Fatigue to the Latino Population.”This research seeks to rigorously assess the acceptability of a digital intervention within the Latinx community and devise a tailored strategy for its effective implementation in urban Latinx neighborhoods. Adhera Health conducted over 15 participatory workshops, engaging more than 150 families and stakeholders, including parent groups from diverse backgrounds such as African American and non-Hispanic white families. These sessions provided critical insights into the unique needs and preferences of the Latinx population, establishing a foundation for culturally sensitive, community-driven solutions in chronic disease management. Latinx parents of children with T1D rated the Adhera Caring Digital Program positively (77.5-88), while parents of children with obesity scored even higher (94-100). All participants would recommend the program, describing it as "easy," "understandable," and "user-friendly.""These findings validate our mission to adopting a holistic approach that supports the entire family unit,” said Ricardo C. Berrios, Co-Founder and CEO of Adhera Health. “Our research proves that personalized digital interventions significantly enhance caregiver wellbeing, which in turn enables families to more effectively manage their child’s chronic condition, ultimately leading to improved quality of life for the child and the family as a whole.”Adhera Health is actively scaling its family-focused model to encompass a broader range of pediatric chronic conditions and communities across the US. Its vision is to ensure that all families of children with chronic illnesses have equitable access to innovative digital health solutions that are tailored to address their specific needs and improve health outcomes.Adhera Health at HLTH 2024Adhera Health's team will showcase live demonstrations of the Adhera Caring Digital Program at the Scale Health booth (#3210-13) at HLTH 2024, where attendees can experience how the program empowers families managing pediatric chronic conditions through engaging and personalized support.About Adhera HealthHeadquartered in Santa Cruz, California, Adhera Health pioneers’ innovative digital and human solutions for families grappling with chronic conditions. Adhera’s proprietary AI Precision Digital Companion reimagines support by tailoring it to the unique dynamics of each individual family. By harnessing responsible AI and a spectrum of data sources, we're redefining pediatric chronic condition management. Our clinically validated programs, spanning growth hormone disorders, Type 1 diabetes, and childhood obesity, improve caregivers' mental wellbeing, enhancing treatment adherence and positive health outcomes in children. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and small to medium health systems globally, Adhera Health is transforming pediatric healthcare.

