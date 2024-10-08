CZECH REPUBLIC, October 8 - Minister for Industry and Trade

Lukáš Vlček was born in 1982 in Pelhřimov. While working, he studied political science and sociology, regional development and public administration at the Masaryk University in Brno. At the age of 24, he was elected Mayor of the City of+ Pacov, which he successfully led for 15 years. His projects during that time won a number of awards, including the Czech Prize for Architecture. He was awarded the title of Best Mayor of the Vysočina Region for his work. Since 2012, he has also been active in regional politics in Vysočina, where he held the positions of representative and Deputy Governor for the environment, agriculture, forestry and water management.

He was elected Member of Parliament in October 2021, and was a member of the Budget Committee and the Environment Committee. He also chaired the Standing Committee on Hybrid Threats. In July 2022, he became the first Vice-Chairman of the Elders and Independents movement, of which he has been a member since 2017. Between 2015 and 2023, he also served as Chairman of the Regional Commission of the Union of Towns and Municipalities of the Czech Republic.

He has extensive experience in operating public infrastructure and project management. He has been devoted to energy and economic policy for a long time, and is also the co-author of the new Economic Strategy of the Czech Republic, which has been praised by the professional public.

Lukáš Vlček is married and has two children.

Personal Details

Ing. Lukáš Vlček, DiS., born 27. února 1982 in Pelhřimov.

Education

2012-2015: Masaryk University, Faculty of Economics and Administration, Regional Development and Public Administration

2004-2008: Masaryk University, Faculty of Social Studies, Political Science and Sociology

2000-2002: VOŠ business and law Liberec

1993-2000: Pacov Grammar School

Career and Public Service

from 2021: Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic / Member of Parliament

2021–2024: City of Pacov / unvacated Deputy Mayor for waste management, water management and regional cooperation

2020–2021: Vysočina Region / Deputy Governor for Environment and Agriculture

2006–2021: City of Pacov / Mayor

2002–2006: Union of Municipalities of the Stražiště microregion and Local Action Group Via Rustica / manager

2002–2005: Pacov Municipal Office / Regional Development Department official

2023–2024: ČEPS/ member of the supervisory board

2020–2024: SOMPO/ chairman of the board of directors (previously Vice Chairman of the board of directors between 2007 and 2020)

2007–2024: PEVAK Pelhřimov, družstvo / member of the board of directors

2006–2024: Union of municipalities of the Stražiště microregion / Chairman

2015–2023: Association of Cities and Municipalities of the Czech Republic / Chairman of the Regional Commission