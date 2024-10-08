CZECH REPUBLIC, October 8 - Minister for Regional Development

Petr Kulhánek was born in Karlovy Vary and graduated from the secondary industrial school of electrical engineering in Ostrov. He headed to Prague to study at university, where he graduated from the University of Economics with a focus on business management. From 1998 to 2000 he worked as a director of HOPI Logistic. From 2000 to 2013 he worked as a director of the publishing house Promenáda v.o.s. In 2005 he became Secretary General of F.I.J.E.T. (International Federation of Journalists and Travel Writers). A year later he became a co-founder of the Karlovy Vary Civic Alternative (KOA). Since 2006 he has been a member of the Karlovy Vary City Council. From 2010 to 2018, he served as Mayor of Karlovy Vary, and since 2012 he has been a member of the Karlovy Vary Regional Council. From 2018 to 2020 he worked as a HR manager at Hofírek Consulting. Since 2020 he has been the Governor of the Karlovy Vary Region.

Petr Kulhánek is married and has two children. He is involved in sports, especially endurance running, ultramarathon trails, cycling and cross-country skiing.

Personal Details

Ing. Petr Kulhánek, born on 14 April 1971 in Karlovy Vary.

Education

Secondary Technical School Ostrov – field of Automation Technology

Prague University of Economics and Business – Business Economics and Management, Psychology and Sociology in Business Management

Two one-year internships:

Foothill College, San Francisco Bay Area - Economics, Small Business Management, Business Administration

Australian Pacific College, Sydney - Business Administration

Career and Public Service

2018–2020: recruiter at Hofírek Consulting, Recruitment&Direct Search

2005–2010: Secretary General of F.I.J.E.T. (International Federation of Journalists and Travel Writers)

2000–2013: director of Promenáda Publishing House v.o.s., regional publisher of periodicals and non-periodicals

1998–2000: director of HOPI Logistic, opening and commissioning of the CrossDock centre in the Modletice/Jažlovice zone