SECNAV Del Toro As-Written Remarks at the USS Richard McCool Commissioning

Thank You/Introduction

Good morning, everyone! It is an absolute honor to be here with you today in Pensacola, Florida—“The Cradle of Naval Aviation”—to commission our fleet’s newest warship, the USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD 29), the first ship named in honor of Medal of Honor recipient Captain Richard M. McCool, Jr, United States Navy.

Congressman Gaetz, thank you for your partnership and collaboration in supporting the thousands of Sailors, Marines, civilians, and their families who are stationed and train here in Pensacola to defend our nation across all domains in which we operate.

Mayor Reeves, thank you for joining us today and for your support of our service men and women in this great city.

Admiral Franchetti and General Mahoney, thank you both for your presence here today, and for your leadership of our Navy-Marine Corps team.

This warship before us represents the combined power of our two naval services, and so it is fitting to have leaders from both services here today to welcome it into our Fleet and our Force.

To the crew of USS McCool, the rest of our Navy team, and our partners in industry: thank you for your unwavering support—this commissioning was made possible only by your tireless efforts.

Multi-Ship Procurement Announcement

As 78th Secretary of the Navy, my mission is to provide combat ready forces and capabilities to the President of the United States, Secretary of Defense, and our Combatant Commanders.

And it is inherent within my duties as Secretary to identity and rectify delays within our shipbuilding efforts.

Last fall, I announced my vision for a new National Maritime Statecraft to prevail in an era of intense strategic competition.

Maritime Statecraft encompasses a national, whole-of-government effort to restore the maritime capabilities of the United States.

I have forcefully advocated to revive our Nation’s shipbuilding capabilities and capacity.

And so, today I am proud to publicly announce that the Department of the Navy is pursuing the award of the Amphibious Multi-Ship Procurement Contract for a total of three San Antonio Class amphibious ships—just like USS Richard M. McCool Jr.—along with an America Class amphibious assault ship.

I meet often with industry leaders to discuss the challenges that prevent us from moving forward faster in shipbuilding.

They respond that fluctuations in demand make it difficult to maintain a stable production schedule.

This agreement sends still yet another steady demand signal to our shipbuilding industrial base.

And this agreement also demonstrates the Navy’s commitment to maintaining 31 Amphibious warfare ships and our prudent measures taken with taxpayer funds.

I am proud to make this announcement today, as we—just as CNO says—welcome another “player to the field,” manned by an all-volunteer force of Sailors and Marines, who have dedicated their careers and their lives in service to our nation, much like this ship’s namesake.

Captain Richard M. McCool, Jr.

Like myself and several in the audience today, Captain McCool began his naval service as a Midshipman at the United States Naval Academy, though he joined in 1941, right at the outset of World War II.

While his dream was to be a naval aviator, shortly after his graduation from USNA in 1944, he found himself as the commanding officer of USS LCS 122, a landing craft support ship, leading 65 officers and sailors.

And in the spring of 1945, McCool and his crew found themselves sailing throughout the Pacific Theater, supporting Marines ashore during the Battle of Okinawa.

LCS 122 and her sister ships were charged with guarding the radar picket destroyers stationed off the coast of Okinawa against Japanese kamikaze attacks, armed with rocket launchers and 40mm guns to repel threats from the sky.

But on June 10th, 1945, a kamikaze struck LCS 122 below the conning tower where then-Lieutenant McCool was manning his battle station, knocking him unconscious.

When he came to, he took charge of the situation, coordinating damage control efforts and the evacuation of his crew.

Despite his severe wounds from the blast, including a collapsed lung, he endeavored to rescue as many of his crew as he could who were trapped in blazing compartments.

His actions saved LCS 122—which was returned to service after repairs—as well as a majority of his crew.

For his actions, President Truman presented McCool with the Medal of Honor.

After World War II, Captain McCool continued to serve in our Navy during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, retiring in 1974 after 30 years of honorable service as both a Surface Warfare Officer and Public Affairs Officer.

Even after his retirement from the Navy, Captain McCool continued to serve the Seattle community through volunteer work, as well as serving two terms as a Kitsap County Party chairman.

And while Captain McCool is no longer with us, we take solace in knowing that he is watching over our next generation of naval leaders from his final resting place at the Naval Academy cemetery, and that his strength, his courage—his spirit—lives on through his family present here today.

Ship Sponsor

Shana, on behalf of this crew and our Navy, thank you for serving as ship sponsor for the USS Richard M. McCool, Jr.

In this role, you will forever be the connection between this warship, her crew, and your grandfather’s legacy of service.

It is my hope that you will continue to share your stories and memories of your grandfather with the crew, giving them a deep appreciation for the man whose name adorns their uniforms.

Closing

Captain McCool’s leadership in the face of grave danger and his acts of heroism to save the crew and the ship our nation entrusted to him are indeed an example for all throughout our Navy and Marine Corps to follow.

To the Sailors and Marines of the USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. and your families, you are about to embark on a great adventure as you bring this ship to life.

On behalf of a grateful nation, thank you all for the work and sacrifices you have already made, and for everything you will do in the coming days to as you work towards your maiden deployment.

May God continue to watch over this ship, her crew, and grant them with fair winds and following seas wherever they may sail.

Thank you.