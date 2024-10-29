Submit Release
Portion of Boise River WMA's Boise Front segment remains closed all entry due to Valley Fire

While firefighting activities have wrapped up throughout the Boise Front segment of Boise River WMA, all roads and trails on the Boise Front segment of the Boise River WMA west of Highway 21 and north of Warm Spring Avenue remain closed to all entry until further notice. 

This closure also extends to all travel off roads and trails.

