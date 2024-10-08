BMG-Global Brings Epic Christmas Tale to VOD—FINDING CHRISTMAS

A Philadelphia Teen's Journey Through Time and Faith - FINDING CHRISTMAS - Now Available!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BMG-Global proudly announces the October Video on Demand release of FINDING CHRISTMAS.This gripping holiday film promises to captivate audiences with its powerful message of faith, sacrifice, and redemption. Written by Mike Walsh and directed by Bridget Smith, FINDING CHRISTMAS takes viewers on an unexpected journey through time with Mikey Finnegan, a 17-year-old South Philly tough kid whose dreams of becoming a pro gamer are dashed by harsh realities at home. On Christmas Eve, Mikey (played by rising star Connor Christie) faces a life-altering event when a home invasion by a local thug leaves him in a coma. In a Wizard of Oz-like twist, Mikey finds himself transported back to Bethlehem at the birth of Jesus. Guided by his guardian angel Rafael, Mikey embarks on a treacherous journey to reach the stable, where he must gaze into the eyes of the newborn King to return home. Along the way, he battles enemies, encounters familiar faces from his life in Philly, and falls for the beautiful Celestina, played by Avery McGee. In a race against time, Mikey must find his strength, confront his deepest fears, and unlock the true meaning of Christmas before he can return to his family.The adventure is a heart-pounding blend of action, emotion, and spiritual awakening that speaks to the challenges of growing up, the power of love, and the transformative spirit of the holiday season. The film features a stellar cast, including Julianna Layne ( A Christmas Story Christmas), Myles Clohessy (Instinct), Robert Clohessy (The Avengers), and Bridget White (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine).With stunning performances and a plot that balances fantasy, adventure, and heartfelt emotion, FINDING CHRISTMAS is poised to become a holiday classic. Distributed by BMG-Global, a leader in family-friendly entertainment, the film brings a fresh take on the holiday film genre by blending urban grit with the timeless message of Christmas.This holiday season, journey with Mikey Finnegan to discover the true power of faith, love, and sacrifice. Don’t miss the premiere of FINDING CHRISTMAS on October 1—exclusively on Video on Demand.Audiences can watch the film on AMAZON RENT/BUY FANDANGO AT HOME , or AMAZON DVD.About BMG-Global: BMG-Global is a trusted name for distributing high-quality, family-friendly entertainment and delivering inspirational, faith-based content to audiences worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.