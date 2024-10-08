MPD Investigating a Southeast Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Monday, October 7, 2024, at approximately 9:41 a.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 4100 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Prince George’s County Fire and EMS personnel arrived and after all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Dominic Johnson, of Capitol Heights, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24155345

###