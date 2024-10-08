Attorney General Jackley Honors Those Graduating Friday From Basic Telecommunicator Certification Course

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley congratulates the 12 students who graduate this Friday from the state Basic Telecommunicator Certification Course.

“We can never appreciate enough what these telecommunicators do to help people in an emergency,” said Attorney General Jackley. “When someone calls 911, these are the first voices you hear and the people who can provide the information necessary for first responders.”

Friday’s graduation completes the two-week course for the students who represent nine different law enforcement or communication centers statewide.

The two-week course includes training and hands-on exercises on issues such as public safety telecommunications, how to respond to questions from the caller, how to handle both emergency and non-emergency calls for service, and how to prioritize multiple incidents happening at one time.

Instructors are staff from the state Division of Criminal Investigation’s Office of Law Enforcement Training, which is part of the Attorney General’s Office; experienced 911 telecommunicators from across the state, and public safety stakeholders.

Friday’s graduation starts at 3:30 p.m. in the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre. Chief Deputy Attorney General Brent Kempema is the guest speaker.

Members of the 76th session of the Basic Telecommunicator Certification Course and their law enforcement organization are:

*** James Bissett, Brown County Communications.

*** Desiree Davis, Pennington County Emergency Services Communication Center.

*** Tobi Hakes, South Dakota Highway Patrol.

*** Eric Horton, Pennington County Emergency Services Communication Center.

*** Deidra Iron Hawk, South Dakota Highway Patrol.

*** McKinsey Jerrel, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

*** Sheryl Kleinsasser Huron Police Department.

*** Mary Leary, Miner County Sheriff’s Office.

*** Kaycee Mance, Winner Police Department.

*** Todd Quatier, Roberts County Sheriff’s Office.

*** Meghan Sankey, Roberts County Sheriff’s Office.

*** Shannon Steckelberg, Union County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-