Towing Museum Auctions Tow Truck and Raises $155,000

The winning tow truck is a Hino L6 Series truck with a Century 12 Series LCG™ bed by Miller Industries. From left, Vince Tiano of Miller Industries, Marci Gratzianna of O'Hare Towing, Mike Feenane of Hino Trucks and truck winner Crystal Griffin of Sheehan's Towing.

The Museum Edition tow truck was donated by Hino Trucks USA and Miller Industries to benefit the Towing Museum.

It’s a beautiful and well-built piece of equipment that will make a nice addition to the fleet. I'm extremely thankful that Hino and Miller got together to support the museum.” — Crystal Griffin

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Going, going, gone! The Towing Museum Meet 'n Greet and Annual Auction recently raised $155,000 with a featured donation from Hino Trucks and Miller Industries : a Hino L6 Series truck with a Century 12 Series LCG™ bed.While bids were placed by attendees nationwide, the lucky winner was Crystal Griffin of Sheehan's Towing in West Palm Beach, FL. She is the proud new owner of the special Museum Edition truck.The International Towing Museum would like to extend a special congratulations to Crystal Griffin, along with a huge thank you to Hino Trucks and Miller Industries for making this possible."It’s about more than just a truck," said winner Crystal Griffin, who's been in the towing business for 29 years. "It's about supporting the museum. It’s a beautiful and well-built piece of equipment that will make a nice addition to the fleet. I'm extremely thankful that Hino and Miller got together to support the museum."The proceeds from the museum auction play a crucial role in the International Towing Museum’s ongoing fundraising efforts, which are aimed at enhancing facilities and expanding exhibits. These improvements will allow the museum to better preserve and showcase the rich history of the towing and recovery industry, as well as educate future generations about the vital contributions of towing professionals.The International Towing & Recovery Museum and Hall of Fame features restored antique wreckers and equipment from the tow truck industry. The organization also recognizes outstanding individuals in the towing and recovery industry worldwide.About Hino TrucksHino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, distributes, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks has a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with a low total cost of ownership, unmatched reliability, maneuverability, and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Hino continues to lead the industry toward a more sustainable future with its evolving electric vehicle lineup. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a nationwide network of dealers committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience. Learn more about Hino Trucks at http://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.About Miller IndustriesMiller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipmentand markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century, Vulcan, Chevron, Holmes, Challenger, Champion, Jige, Boniface and Eagle. Find out more about Miller Industries at https://www.millerind.com

