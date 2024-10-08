City celebrates 100 years of excellence at Chedoke Golf Course

Hamilton, ON – This year, the City of Hamilton is proud to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Chedoke Golf Course, a renowned public facility featuring two 18-hole courses, Beddoe and Martin.

Nestled into the Niagara Escarpment, Chedoke has been integral to Hamilton's sporting culture since 1896, when it began as the Hamilton Golf Club. In 1924, the course was renamed Chedoke Civic Golf Club.

"It is my absolute honour to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Chedoke Golf Course. This is a proud moment for the City of Hamilton. A cornerstone of Hamilton's sporting culture for a century, Chedoke Golf Course has offered a place where residents and visitors can experience one of Canada's finest public golf courses,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “We are proud to honour its rich history and look forward to many more years of fostering community and recreation through golf."

In celebration of this milestone, several initiatives have been organized over the past year:

Junior Golf Clinic: Featuring PGA players and Golf Canada, where Mayor Andrea Horwath presented a plaque recognizing Chedoke's centennial.

Tree Planting : Volunteers planted 100 new trees near the 18th hole on the Martin Course, symbolizing the course's commitment to the environment.

Member Tournaments : Member-only tournaments and events were held throughout the summer at both the Beddoe and Martin courses to honour 100 years of Chedoke.

Free Introductory Golf Clinics : Scheduled for October 16 and 19, 2024. Registration is required, and space is limited. To register or for more information, contact [email protected] .

Complimentary Nine-Hole Sessions: Free nine-hole walking golf sessions will be available on October 19 and 20, 2024, from 3 to 5 pm at the Martin course. Tee time reservations open on October 12 at 3:00 p.m. To reserve a spot, call the Chedoke Pro shop at 905-546-3117.

"Our staff at Chedoke Golf Course have been instrumental to its success over the past century. Their commitment to service excellence, maintaining the beauty of the course, and delivering quality programs and services is at the heart of this celebration,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “As we wrap up another successful season, we remain focused on ensuring Chedoke continues as a recreational gem for future generations.”

During the 2024 season, nearly 200 members participated in various events through different membership options, including Adult, Senior, Couples, Weekday, Junior, Intermediate, and Citywide categories. The season culminated in the highly anticipated Club Championships. The City’s commitment to junior golfers also continues through the summer junior camps and the popular “First Tee” program.

While the golf season typically extends into early November, Chedoke is preparing to transition to winter offerings for members and the public. Whether staying active or enjoying the beautiful outdoors, Chedoke has something for everyone during the colder months, including winter golf, tobogganing, disc golf, equipment rentals, and scenic walking trails.

"At Chedoke Golf Course, we strive to engage golfers of all ages and skill levels. Through our free introductory clinics, member tournaments, and community events, we make golf accessible and fun for everyone. As we close out our 100th year, we’re already looking ahead to next season, eager to continue providing exceptional recreational experiences for all Hamilton residents," said Chris Herstek, Director, Recreation.

For more information, visit www.hamilton.ca/golf. Tee times can be booked online or by phone at 905-546-3117 for Chedoke Golf Course (Beddoe and Martin) or at 905-546-2638 for King’s Forest Golf Course.

