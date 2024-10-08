DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Oct. 8 (published October 8, 2024)

Statewide youth deer season returns Oct. 17-20

Minnesota’s youth deer season will take place statewide Thursday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 20. The season coincides with statewide teacher workshops, so many Minnesota students don’t have school during the youth season.

To participate, youth must be 10-17 years old and have a deer license. Participant numbers are not limited and there is no special permit, so parents should obtain a regular deer hunting license for each youth who will be hunting. Youth may not tag antlerless deer or legal bucks taken by another individual. An adult parent, guardian or mentor must accompany youth ages 10-13.

All hunters and mentors, regardless of whether they are participating in youth deer season, must follow blaze orange/pink clothing requirements. Fabric or synthetic ground blinds on public land must have a blaze orange safety covering on top of the blind that is visible from all directions, or a patch made of blaze orange that is at least 144 square inches (12x12 inches) on each side of the blind.

Adults may not hunt, unless they are in an area open during the early antlerless season and have a valid license. Complete youth season details are available on the Minnesota DNR youth deer season webpage.

Hunters can check the chronic wasting disease sampling options and carcass movement restrictions for the deer permit areas where they hunt on the Minnesota DNR website.

Early antlerless-only deer season is Oct. 17-20

Hunters can participate in an early antlerless-only deer season from Thursday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 20. The season increases opportunities for hunters in deer permit areas where deer populations are above population goals or where there is an increased risk of chronic wasting disease. Permit areas open during the hunt are 214, 215, 218, 219, 221, 222, 223, 225, 227, 229, 236, 341, 605, 642, 643, 645, 646, 647, 648, 649, 661 and 701.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers this opportunity to hunters to manage local deer herds. The bag limit is three antlerless deer, and deer taken during the early antlerless-only season do not count against the statewide bag limit or the DPA bag limit. Youth may not tag antlerless deer or legal bucks taken by another individual. Fabric or synthetic ground blinds on public land must have a blaze orange safety covering on top of the blind that is visible from all directions, or a patch made of blaze orange that is at least 144 square inches (12x12 inches) on each side of the blind.

Before participating, hunters should review the specific license and permit requirements available on page 88 of the Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations.

Winners chosen for pheasant and turkey stamp contests

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has chosen winners for the Minnesota pheasant and turkey stamp contests.

Vernon Center artist Al Steinberg won the Minnesota pheasant stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a ring-necked pheasant. The winner was selected on Oct. 3 from nine eligible submissions. Second place was Stephen Hamrick of Lakeville and third place was Dean Kegler of Alborn. The winning artwork will be featured on the 2025 pheasant stamp.

Bemidji artist Sam Larsen won the Minnesota turkey stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a wild turkey. The winner was selected on Oct. 3 from seven eligible submissions. Second place was Al Steinberg of Vernon Center and third place was Thomas Lofquist of Lester Prairie. The winning artwork will be featured on the 2026 turkey stamp.

The pheasant stamp and turkey stamp can be purchased in combination with hunting licenses or as collectables. Visit the Minnesota DNR stamp webpage for more information about habitat stamps and contest guidelines.

Minnesota DNR webinars focus on fall cookouts, bobcats

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the fall program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 9, Pam Welisevich, naturalist at Dodge Nature Center, will share some of her favorite simple and easy treats that kids, and kids at heart, can make over the fire.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 16, John Erb, DNR research biologist, will discuss bobcats in Minnesota, including the history of bobcats and their management in Minnesota, recent population trends, and important aspects of bobcat biology and ecology. Erb will also share preliminary results from an ongoing radiotelemetry study in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.