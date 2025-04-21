Minnesota DNR announces opening of new public water access on St. Croix River (published April 21, 2025)

The St. Croix River’s newest public water access is now open for anglers, boaters and more to enjoy recreating along this National Wild and Scenic River.

Located in Oak Park Heights directly north of the St. Croix Crossing Bridge between Minnesota and Wisconsin, the new St. Croix Crossing PWA features 35 parking/trailer spots, a double boat launch, an area to clean and drain boats to remove aquatic invasive species, and a portable toilet.

The opening of this PWA marks the completion of the mitigation plan associated with the construction of the St. Croix Crossing Bridge, which replaced the Stillwater Lift Bridge as a key vehicle crossing between Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Minnesota DNR has spent several years working cooperatively with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the Metropolitan Council and the Union Pacific Railroad to address a variety of access challenges at the PWA site.

“We were thrilled to complete construction in late 2024 and are happy to see the public already using the PWA this spring,” said Ann Pierce, DNR Parks and Trails Division director. “This PWA is the culmination of several decades of effort to expand public access to the beautiful St. Croix River.”

With the new St. Croix Crossing PWA complete, the Minnesota DNR now operates four boat launches along the Lower St. Croix River, including the St. Croix Boomsite in Stillwater and landings within Interstate and William O’Brien state parks.