Minnesota DNR designates Keystone Woods as new wildlife management area (published October 8, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has designated 1,820 acres of land in Washington County as Minnesota’s newest wildlife management area, named Keystone Woods WMA.

Formerly a cattle ranch, Keystone Woods is one of the largest undeveloped tracts of lands remaining in the metro area. With support from the Outdoor Heritage Fund, Trust for Public Land purchased the property, and Minnesota DNR and Trust for Public Land wrapped up the state’s acquisition of the Keystone Woods acreage in September 2024.

“This is a prime example of the power of partnerships to protect and conserve Minnesota’s unique landscapes. We are thankful to Trust for Public Land for their years of effort to secure this property for future generations of Minnesotans,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “Keystone Woods WMA will offer visitors incredible opportunities for hunting angling, hiking, wildlife viewing and more right in the Twin Cities metro area.”

Keystone Woods is subject to the standard WMA rules, available on pages 105-106 of the Minnesota hunting regulations.

“This is exciting not only for the ecological benefits that come with protecting more of the St. Croix Watershed, but for the increased outdoor recreational opportunities it provides to millions of residents within an hour drive of the Twin Cities,” said Sophie Vorhoff, Minnesota program director for Trust for Public Land. “Trust for Public Land has been working for decades to expand access to nature through the Keystone Woods area, and we’re grateful for our partnership with DNR to make it a reality.”

Public input period to open in November

According to Gretchen Miller, Minnesota DNR Central Region wildlife manager, next steps at Keystone Woods will include an important public input opportunity.

“Because of its unique proximity to a large metro population, Keystone Woods offers great opportunities to reach new user groups and incorporate outreach and recreational ideas that work well with our WMA system,” Miller said. “Over the last year, our staff has had ongoing conversations with local stakeholders about the property, and we will continue with those discussions. In addition, we’re now excited to gather broader public input and ideas about what Keystone Woods could be.”

The Minnesota DNR plans to open a public input period in late November, including public meetings and an online survey. Details will be available later this fall via public announcement and on the Keystone Woods webpage.

Nontoxic ammunition required at Keystone Woods WMA

Prior to becoming a WMA, owners of the land that now comprises Keystone Woods had a long history of nontoxic ammunition use and the DNR will be continuing that best practice on the unit. Hunters are required to use nontoxic ammunition on Keystone Woods WMA, effective Oct. 7. Information about nontoxic ammunition is available on the Minnesota DNR website.

The Minnesota DNR encourages the use of nontoxic ammunition on all Minnesota lands and requires it for all special hunts in state parks and scientific and natural areas. More information about nontoxic ammunition is available on the Minnesota DNR website.