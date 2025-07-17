Cambridge man is DNR’s 2024 volunteer firearms safety instructor of the year (published July 17, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently named Jim Fridstrom, of Cambridge, as 2024 volunteer firearms safety instructor of the year.

Fridstrom has been a firearms safety instructor since his initial certification in 1984. Each year, he instructs classes of about 25 students at the Isanti County Sportsmen’s Club, which Fridstrom has been active with since 1981. For Fridstrom, teaching firearms safety is a way to give back and pass along traditions that have been an integral part of his life.

“I’m honored to receive this award,” Fridstrom said. “I started hunting at a young age, and I’ve always been involved in shooting sports. I was fortunate to grow up in the 1960s. I had people to take me hunting and who showed me how to use and properly handle firearms.”

“Jim has been at this a long time, but his enthusiasm for setting students on a path to a lifetime of safety in the field hasn’t waned,” said Conservation Officer David Schottenbauer, DNR Enforcement regional training officer whose work area includes Isanti County. “The amount of time he’s volunteered so others can enjoy the outdoors safely is a testament to his character, and he’s very deserving of this recognition.” In addition to his work with the Isanti County Sportsmen’s Club, Fridstrom is involved in several other conservation groups, and has been a key player in local efforts to ensure future generations have spaces to enjoy the outdoors and grow up with a respect for the environment.

More than 4,000 volunteer instructors teach DNR firearms safety courses across the state. Since the firearms safety program began in 1955, more than 1.3 million students have been certified. DNR firearms safety certification is required of anyone born after Dec. 31, 1979, to buy a hunting license in Minnesota. Youth age 11 and older can attend a firearms safety certification course and receive their certificate, which becomes valid at age 12.

For more information on the dates and locations of available safety courses, and to sign up for alerts when new classes are added, see mndnr.gov/safety/firearms.