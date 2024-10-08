Results of advertising and conference & exhibition organising services survey 2023

MACAU, October 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Advertising and Conference & Exhibition Organising Services industries recorded Gross Surplus in 2023 as against their deficits in the previous year, which reflected an obvious improvement in business environment in 2023 compared to 2022. This was attributed to an increase in the demand from businesses and institutions for publicity amid economic revival, coupled with a strong rebound in the number of MICE events.

A total of 695 establishments were engaged in the Advertising industry in 2023, up by 76 year-on-year. Number of persons engaged rose by 28.3% year-on-year to 1,886. Receipts of the Advertising industry went up by 14.2% year-on-year to MOP644 million, of which receipts from advertising services swelled by 15.6% to account for nearly 70%; besides, receipts from MICE & other event organising services expanded by 9.5%. Expenditure of the industry grew by 12.1% year-on-year to MOP637 million, with Purchase of Goods, Outsourcing & Commissions and Compensation of Employees occupying 45.4% and 34.2% of the total respectively. The Advertising industry posted a Gross Surplus of MOP5.35 million. Gross Value Added, which measures the industry’s contribution to the economy, increased by 21% year-on-year to MOP223 million.

There were 107 establishments engaged in the Conference & Exhibition Organising Services industry in 2023, an increase of 1 year-on-year. Meanwhile, number of persons engaged decreased by 9.4% year-on-year to 385. Receipts of the industry went up by 41.6% year-on-year to MOP553 million, most of which were generated from MICE & other event organising services (87.3%), which grew by 44.6%. The industry recorded an expenditure of MOP536 million, up by 35.6% year-on-year; almost 70% of the expenditure was spent on Purchase of Goods, Outsourcing & Commissions. Gross Surplus of the industry stood at MOP20.91 million, and Gross Value Added surged by 56.7% year-on-year to MOP122 million.