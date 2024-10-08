Results of property management, security and cleaning services survey 2023
MACAU, October 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 235 establishments were engaged in Property Management Services in 2023, up by 7 year-on-year. Number of persons engaged increased by 8.7% year-on-year to 8,157. Receipts of Property Management Services went down by 1.3% year-on-year to MOP1.92 billion. Expenditure dropped by 1.3% to MOP1.79 billion, with Compensation of Employees (58.8%) and Operating Expenses (28.3%) accounting for relatively large proportions. Gross Surplus totalled MOP128 million, down by 1.9% year-on-year. Gross Value Added, which measures the industry’s contribution to the economy, rose by 3.4% year-on-year to MOP1.18 billion.
As regards Security Services, number of establishments decreased by 1 year-on-year to 60, and number of persons engaged dropped by 2.1% to 11,184. As the demand in society for security services decreased owing to the relaxation of pandemic prevention measures, receipts of Security Services showed a fall compared to 2022, down slightly by 0.8% to MOP2.13 billion in 2023. Besides, expenditure edged down by 0.5% to MOP1.97 billion, of which the proportion of Compensation of Employees exceeded 90%, reflecting that Security Services are a labour-intensive industry. Gross Surplus fell by 6% year-on-year to MOP156 million, and Gross Value Added decreased by 1.4% to MOP1.99 billion.
A total of 353 establishments were engaged in Cleaning Services in 2023, up by 29 year-on-year. Number of persons engaged grew by 0.7% year-on-year to 9,204. Receipts of the industry went up by 8.3% year-on-year to MOP1.44 billion, following an increase in the demand from various industries for cleaning services amid the gradual recovery of the economy. In addition, expenditure rose correspondingly by 4.9% to MOP1.3 billion, of which Compensation of Employees took up almost 80% as the industry is also labour-intensive. Gross Surplus of the industry surged by 58.4% year-on-year to MOP136 million, and Gross Value Added swelled by 6.4% to MOP1.14 billion.
