【All-time high】Macao registers nearly one million visitor arrivals over seven-day National Day holiday of Mainland Average daily and single-day visitor arrivals both reach new heights

MACAU, October 8 - 【MGTO】Spectacular highlights of the 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR

The seven-day National Day holiday came to an end in the Mainland this year. Provisional figures show that Macao registered nearly one million visitor arrivals in total from 1 to 7 October. Average daily visitor arrivals topped 141,000, which increased by 22.9% compared with the National Day holiday of 2023 and surpassed the daily average of the National Day holiday in 2019. The single-day visitor arrivals peaked at 174,000 on 3 October. Both the volumes of average daily and single-day visitor arrivals in Macao reached the highest records for National Day holidays ever since there were official statistics. On the other hand, the average hotel occupancy rate topped 94.5% over this National Day holiday.

Macao pours great efforts in attracting visitors

Average daily visitor arrivals over National Day holiday reach all-time high

Different governmental entities, travel trade and community organizations organized different types of festivities in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The celebrations, together with multichannel promotions and special offers, attracted a multitude of visitors to Macao for the colorful experience of “tourism +”.

According to provisional figures, throughout the National Day holiday (1 – 7 October 2024), Macao registered 993,117 visitor arrivals in total, which include 826,181 Mainland visitors, 117,009 Hong Kong visitors, 10,987 visitors from Taiwan Region and 38,940 international visitors. The average daily volume of Mainland visitors was 118,026, which rose year-on-year by 34.7% compared with the daily average (87,611) of the National Day holiday in 2023 and exceeded the daily average (113,374) of the National Day holiday in 2019 by 4.1%.

Average daily visitor arrivals reached 141,874 in Macao during the seven-day National Day holiday this year, a rise of 22.9% and 1.9% compared with the National Day holiday in 2023 and 2019 respectively. The daily average exceeded that of the National Day holiday in 2019 and reached an all-time high ever since there were official statistics for National Day holidays.

The highest single-day record for National Day holiday

The single-day visitor arrivals reached 166,000 and 174,000 on 2 and 3 October 2024 respectively, both exceeding the highest single-day record of 162,000 visitors on 5 October 2019. Moreover, the single-day volume of visitors on 3 October 2024 reached an all-time high among National Day holidays since ever there were official statistics.

Average hotel occupancy rate reaches 94.5%

Industry figures revealed that hotel establishments in Macao saw an average occupancy rate of 94.5% during the National Day holiday, a year-on-year increase of 6.7 percentage points compared with last National Day holiday in 2023. The average hotel occupancy rate peaked at 98.5% on 3 and 4 October.

The average room rate of Macao’s hotel establishments (including hotels, apartment hotels and economical accommodation establishments) was around 1,860.8 patacas during the National Day holiday, a year-over-year growth of ­4.0% from last National Day holiday.

Wonderful events boost visitor flows and spending in Macao

Carrying on the positive tourism trends in the summer holiday, MGTO, businesses and other departments concerned have been capitalizing on the Central Government’s favorable measures for Macao. The endeavors include giving play to vibrant “tourism +” and boosting visitations during the National Day Golden Week as a major travel period.

For the National Day Golden Week, Macao rolled out many events, activities and special offers to enrich visitors’ experience and boost their interest in consumption. The events organized, supported or engaged by MGTO include: the 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest and the Fireworks Carnival at the waterfront of Macao Science Center; the special sales activity named “Macao’s treat in joyful double celebrations” co-launched by MGTO and Tencent; the mega installation of Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK in a new outfit on Ritz Building at Senado Square, alongside special arrangements for the “Stay Chill Macao Market” at the Exhibition Hall of Ritz Building during the National Day holiday.

Different governmental entities, community organizations, chambers of commerce and businesses set up a temporary pedestrian zone in Taipa Village in collaboration. MGTO produced a promotional video, conducted multichannel promotions and arranged for personnel to assist with residents and visitors in obtaining travel information at the information station on site. Under the Office’s arrangement, Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK and Chinese culture enthusiasts greeted and interacted with the public. In addition, a diversity of community tourism activities subsidized by MGTO were held in different districts to attract visitors and consumers into local communities, infusing the city with festive air.

Macao Grand Prix Museum admits the highest number of visitors

The Macao Grand Prix Museum welcomed 8,558 visitors over the seven-day holiday of the Mainland. On 1 October (Tuesday), the Museum was open for free admission as a special arrangement and attracted 3,386 visitors, the highest single-day record since its inauguration. 406 participants joined the free “Explore the Guia Circuit” Bus Tour for an informative ride around the Guia Circuit over the seven days.

Various measures were made before holiday to ensure smoothness

Before the National Day holiday arrived, MGTO had officially sought the assistance of the Mainland tourism department concerned to release Macao travel information on the National Day holiday to Mainland visitors and industry operators, such as real-time border-crossing information, group tours, hotel accommodation, shopping, safety tips for travel in typhoon season, among other information for notice before and during trips to Macao. The Office also held meetings with the local travel trade to exchange opinions on hotels’ hospitality arrangements. Hotels were encouraged to optimize their measures in coping with the peaks of visitor flows. Before the holiday, the Office conducted meetings and rigorous patrols with the interdepartmental workforce for tourism market regulation.

Step up patrols to maintain order on festive holidays

Between 1 and 7 October, MGTO conducted 123 inspections at different ports of entry, tourist attractions, shopping spots, hotels and so forth. The Office also carried out eight interdepartmental joint inspections with Consumer Council, Economic and Technological Development Bureau and Macao Customs Service among other public entities, to regulate proper operations of the tourism and retail sectors, as well as combat parallel trading involving tour groups and illegal tour guiding. One irregularity was discovered.

MGTO joined hands with the police force to combat illegal accommodation. Between the aforementioned period, the Office discovered three apartments allegedly operated as illegal accommodation.

MGTO’s inspectors stood by round the clock. MGTO’s Tourist Information counters tended to visitors’ enquiries, while the tourism hotline (853) 2833 3000 maintained its 24-hour operator service as usual. During the aforementioned period, MGTO received nine enquiries and complaints from visitors, mainly about payment for tour guide service, hotel reservation, service attitude, hygiene and noise. The Office has followed up with or referred the cases to the departments concerned for handling.

Continuous efforts to brand Macao as a hospitable city

The Macao Curtesy Campaign continues to encourage residents and businesses’ warm hospitality for visitors. More promotional efforts are made especially during festive holidays to brand Macao as a hospitable city and an ideal destination among visitors, further consolidating Macao’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure.