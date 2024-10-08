Governor Abbott Honors Victims Of October 7th Hamas Terrorist Attack On Israel

TEXAS, October 8 - October 8, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night delivered remarks at The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas' October 7th commemoration ceremony in Dallas to honor the more than 1,200 victims whose lives were tragically taken by Hamas' ruthless October 7th terrorist attack and the seven Americans who continue to be held hostage.



"Since October 7, 2023, Israel has faced extraordinary challenges from the carnage caused by Hamas," said Governor Abbott. "No country faces the daily on-slaught of missiles fired on it like Israel does. No country faces daily terrorist attacks like Israel does. But Israel refuses to be defined by those attacks of war. One year later, Israel is still defending itself against Hamas and Hezbollah and defending against attacks by Iran itself. Israel cannot have peace—the world cannot have peace—until Hamas is gone. Those who were killed and those who were taken hostage by Hamas will never be forgotten. Texas stands with the State of Israel and the Jewish community."



View the Governor's full remarks at the commemoration ceremony here.



Addressing a packed crowd of over 900 Jewish Texans and local leaders, the Governor called for the elimination of Hamas and for the return of the seven Americans still held hostage by Hamas: Edan Alexander, Itay Chen, Sagui Dekel-Chen, Gadi Haggai, Judith Weinstein Haggai, Omer Neutra, and Keith Siegel.



The Governor was joined at the commemoration ceremony by Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission Chair Kenny Goldberg; Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas President and CEO Igor Alterman; Rabbi Ari Sunshine; Consul General of Israel to the Southwest Livia Link-Raviv; October 7th Survivor Koby Pode; LeElle Slifer, family member of Hamas victim; and other Jewish faith leaders.

Last week, Governor Abbott issued a proclamation calling for a statewide moment of silence on October 7, 2024, to honor the victims whose lives were tragically taken due to the acts of war committed by Hamas and in remembrance for those who are still held hostage to this day. The Governor also lowered the Texas and U.S. flags to half-staff and asked religious leaders to light a candle at their next service in observance of this solemn day. Additionally, Texas entities across the state organized moving displays featuring empty chairs to symbolize the seven Americans kept from their loved ones.



Governor Abbott has taken significant action to bolster security and combat antisemitism across Texas amid acts of war against the State of Israel and innocent civilians by the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, including: