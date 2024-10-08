Mayor Bowser Celebrates LGBTQIA+ History Month 2024

(Washington, DC) – Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs (MOLGBTQA) are proud to celebrate LGBTQIA+ History Month, encouraging residents and visitors to join the citywide events taking place throughout October. The month’s celebrations will culminate with the 37th Annual 17th Street High Heel Race on October 29th, a hallmark tradition for DC’s LGBTQIA+ community.



“Washington, DC is proud to be at the forefront of LGBTQIA progress,” said Mayor Bowser. “As we celebrate the history of the DC LGBTQIA+ community and prepare for World Pride 2025, we stand united in our DC values and our dedication to creating a city where everyone can thrive.”



Each October, LGBTQIA+ History Month is celebrated in the United States to recognize the history, achievements, and contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community. Founded in 1994 by history teacher Rodney Wilson, October was chosen to coincide with National Coming Out Day on October 11, a day of awareness that began in the late 1980s. LGBTQIA+ History Month serves as a time to reflect on past milestones while continuing the fight for equality and justice.



As a leader in LGBTQIA+ inclusion and services, the District of Columbia continues to make history by championing LGBTQIA+ rights, including the upcoming honor of hosting World Pride 2025. This event will coincide with 50 years of Pride celebrations in DC, reinforcing the city’s commitment to visibility and economic development for all.



According to the Williams Institute, 14.5% of DC residents identify as LGBTQIA+, the highest of all 50 states. Under Mayor Bowser’s leadership, MOLGBTQA has become one of the nation’s most well-resourced offices dedicated to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community. The office has awarded over $1.3 million in community grants, provided housing choice vouchers to LGBTQIA+ residents, and hosted a range of impactful events and programs.

“I am proud to serve with leadership that empowers our LGBTQIA+ community and acknowledges our contributions to the District and our national movement for human rights,” stated MOLGBTQA Director Japer Bowles. “This month, we are reflecting on our progress while also shaping our present and building our future. DC is the District of Pride, and our community is integral to our DC values.”



Throughout LGBTQIA+ History Month, the Bowser Administration will support the following events:



LGBTQIA+ Estate Planning

Tuesday, October 8, 12 pm

Join the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs and the Department of Insurance, Securities, and Banking for an information session on estate planning. Take control of your future and protect your loved ones by learning the essentials of estate planning during our free upcoming session featuring Rebecca Geller of The Geller Law Group.



RSVP: tinyurl.com/LGBTQEstate2024



World Pride Workshops

Monday, October 21 and Tuesday, October 22.

Get ready to make history at the World Pride Community Workshop! This two-day event will unite government agencies, local businesses, and community leaders to lay the groundwork for an unforgettable celebration. Learn about event permitting, licensing, emergency preparedness, LGBTQIA+ cultural competency, and more. Whether you're an ANC Commissioner, business owner, or event organizer, this workshop will help you plan impactful, legal, and licensed events for World Pride 2025. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the movement!



RSVP: tinyurl.com/WPWorshops2024



37th Annual 17th Street High Heel Race

Tuesday, October 29, 6 pm

The Annual 17th Street High Heel Race is a time to celebrate the diversity of DC’s LGBTQIA+ community and join thousands of spectators cheer on costumed drag queens, drag kings and community members as they race down 17th Street NW. Filled with local drag entertainment and much more, you won’t want to miss this lively DC tradition!



RSVP: tinyurl.com/2024HighHeelRace



